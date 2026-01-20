Mohamed Salah travels with Liverpool squad for Marseille clash

Mohamed Salah could make his Liverpool return in Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Marseille.

The Egypt forward has been included in Arne Slot’s travelling squad after rejoining his team-mates for training on Tuesday following his exploits at the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, France centre-back Ibrahima Konate was absent from the lunchtime session and the squad list due to personal reasons and it is understood he is already back in his homeland.

Salah departed for international duty last month with his Anfield future seemingly in doubt following a dispute with head coach Slot.

Having been being left out of the side for three matches, Salah conducted an explosive interview in which he accused the club of throwing him “under the bus” after results took a dive.

He also suggested he had no relationship with Slot and questioned whether he would remain at the club – comments which resulted in him being left out of the squad which travelled to Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Salah returned to the fold as a substitute against Brighton but his future has remained uncertain since.

Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai (left) has been in constant contact with good friend Mohamed Salah since he left for the Africa Cup of Nations (Peter Byrne/PA)

However, he seemed in good spirits as he took part in a training session open to media ahead of Liverpool’s trip to France for their latest league phase fixture.

Close friend Dominik Szoboszlai was in daily contact with Salah while he was away but declined to offer any insight into the forward’s mindset.

“We speak about everything (but) that’s between me and him,” the midfielder said. “He will come back and then we just keep on going.

“He will be here and it’s the decision of the manager and the club. It is not about us, it is about him.”

Szoboszlai is determined to put the worst week of his Liverpool career behind him as focus switches back to the Champions League with a top-eight place at stake.

The Hungary captain hit the crossbar with a first-half penalty in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Burnley, five days after he gifted Barnsley a goal with a backheel in his own six-yard box.

“You have to forget it, that’s the best, but of course you have to have learned from it,” he added.

“To be honest, if you see me after every session, I cannot practise more – and I’m not allowed to practise more because I’m practising as much as I can. I will keep on practising and if I have another chance I will take it.”

While Salah’s future is seemingly yet to be determined Szoboszlai’s appears clearer, with talks continuing over a new contract.

“There is always progress but no decision has been made and I’ll just keep on going every week, every training, giving my best for the team, for the fans,” he said.

“Let’s see what is going to happen in the future. Of course I am happy here but you know how football works and that is something everybody has to take into account.”