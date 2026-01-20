Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai wants to put ‘tough’ week behind him

Dominik Szoboszlai is determined to put the worst week of his Liverpool career behind him as the Champions League returns with a top-eight place at stake.

The Hungary captain hit the crossbar with a first-half penalty in the 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday, five days after he gifted Barnsley a goal with a backheel in his own six-yard box.

Szoboszlai still has a lot of credit in the bank – he began the FA Cup win over the Tykes with a brilliant 35-yard strike – as the team’s best player this season but he is determined to rediscover his high standards.

“For me, personally, it was a tough one,” the midfielder said of the last week ahead of a trip to Marseille on Wednesday.

“I made a mistake against Barnsley but I have to make it clear it wasn’t disrespectful in my opinion and I would do the same against Arsenal, City and against Chelsea as well.

“I wanted to keep going but I tried to pretend that I was playing it back (to goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili) – just to make it clear.

“I missed a penalty but I’m going to keep on going, I’m going to take the next one and I’m going to score I’m pretty sure.

“You have to forget it, that’s the best, but of course you have to have learned from it.

“To be honest if you see me after every session I cannot practise more – and I’m not allowed to practise more because I’m practising as much as I can. I will keep on practising and if I have another chance I will take it.”

Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai has been in constant contact with good friend Mohamed Salah since he left for the Africa Cup of Nations (Peter Byrne/PA)

He may not get the opportunity as first-choice taker Mohamed Salah is due back from Africa Cup of Nations duty after Saturday’s third-place play-off defeat to Nigeria.

Szoboszlai is close friends with the Egypt international and will defer to him on his return.

“If he comes back he is the first penalty taker but until he comes back I’m the first penalty taker,” he added.

“He will give me some advice on what to think about when you miss one as he’s missed a couple of times but he keeps on going and forgets what has happened.”

Szoboszlai said he had been in daily contact with Salah while he was away but declined to offer any insight into the forward’s mindset.

Salah departed for AFCON after a fall out with head coach Arne Slot and also raised doubts about his future at the club.

“We speak about everything (but) that’s between me and him. He will come back and then we just keep on going,” he said.

“He will be here and it’s the decision of the manager and the club. It is not about us, it is about him.”

Mohamed Salah is due back from Africa Cup of Nations duty but his relationship with head coach Arne Slot will come under scrutiny again after the Egyptian questioned his own future a month ago (Peter Byrne/PA)

Szoboszlai’s future seems clearer with talks continuing over a new contract.

“There is always progress but no decision has been made and I’ll just keep on going every week, every training, giving my best for the team, for the fans,” he said.

“Let’s see what is going to happen in the future.

“Of course I am happy here but you know how football works and that is something everybody has to take into account.”