Thomas Frank says it’s ‘all good’ at Tottenham amid speculation over future

Thomas Frank claimed it was business as usual at Tottenham despite intense speculation over his future before Tuesday’s visit of Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

A 2-1 loss at home to West Ham on Saturday pushed Frank towards the exit door, with Spurs supporters chanting “you’re getting sacked in the morning” following an eighth defeat in 14 matches.

Frank claimed to have “the trust of everyone” in the post-match press conference, but the Press Association understands talks have taken place at Tottenham over whether they should cut short his tenure after only seven months.

Ahead of the visit of Dortmund, Spurs boss Frank said: “I have just been feeling the trust along the way. I have said that after every match.

“I had lunch with Nick (Beucher), Johan (Lange) and Vinai (Venkatesham) today, so all good. I know it is part of the media circus and the only thing I am focused about is tomorrow.

“As long as we win football matches and make sure we do that, win enough, then everyone will support us.”