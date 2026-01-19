Senegal set to be sanctioned for walk-off protest in Africa Cup of Nations final

Senegal are set to be sanctioned for walking off the field in protest at a penalty award in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

The team were led off the field by head coach Pape Thiaw after hosts Morocco were awarded a penalty in the eighth minute of stoppage time following a VAR review, seconds after Senegal had a goal ruled out.

Play finally resumed 16 minutes later when the players returned to the field, with Morocco’s Brahim Diaz missing the penalty and Senegal going on to win the match in extra-time thanks to a spectacular strike from Pape Gueye.

Their celebrations will be tempered by the likelihood of disciplinary consequences for the walk-off, with tournament organisers the Confederation of African Football (CAF) taking a dim view of the incident.

“CAF condemns the unacceptable behaviour of some players and officials during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat last night,” a statement from the confederation said.

“CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organisers.

“CAF is reviewing all footage and will refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty.”

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane seemed most reluctant to join the protest and said his country would have been “crazy” not to finish the game.

“It would have been a shame and sad to see this kind of scenario happen,” Mane told reporters about the possibility that the game might be abandoned.

“Just imagine for a second going into the locker rooms and the football match stopping there.

“I think that would convey a negative image of our football. I think Africa today does not deserve that.

“African football has evolved in an incredible way and the proof is that it is followed all over the world.

“So, on my side, I did what I had to do. I think it would be crazy to not play this game because what, the referee gave a penalty and we go out of the game?

“I think that would be the worst thing, especially in African football. I’d rather lose than this kind of thing happen to our football.”

Thiaw apologised after the game for taking the Senegal players off the field.

“After reflecting on it, I made them come back (on the pitch) – you can react in the heat of the moment,” Thiaw told beIN Sports.

“We accept the errors of the referee. We shouldn’t have done it but it’s done and now we present our apologies to football.”

Senegal celebrated their second Africa Cup of Nations success (Youssef Loulidi/AP)

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui attacked Thiaw for leading Senegal’s walk-off protest, saying: “The image we’ve given of Africa is shameful.

“A coach who asks his players to leave the field. What Pape did does not honour Africa. Thiaw wasn’t classy.

“But he is a champion, so he can say whatever he wants. We stopped the match in the eyes of the world for 10 minutes.”