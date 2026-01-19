Sadio Mane believes Senegal would have been ‘crazy’ to maintain AFCON protest

Sadio Mane said Senegal would have been “crazy” to continue their walk-off protest in the closing stages of the Africa Cup of Nations final and damage African football.

Sunday’s final in Rabat descended into chaos when Morocco were awarded a penalty in the eighth minute of stoppage time, moments after Senegal had been denied what appeared a legitimate goal with the score at 0-0.

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw ushered his players off the field, and play only resumed around 16 minutes later after former Liverpool forward Mane – who had stayed on the pitch for some time before going to the dressing room – encourage his team-mates to finish the game.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw took his players off the pitch after a controversial late penalty was awarded to Morocco (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP/)

Real Madrid striker Brahim Diaz eventually sent his panenka penalty attempt straight at goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and Senegal would win the AFCON title for the second time through Pape Gueye’s sensational extra-time strike.

“It would have been a shame and sad to see this kind of scenario happen,” Mane told reporters about the possibility that the game might be abandoned.

“Just imagine for a second going into the locker rooms and the football match stopping there.

“I think that would convey a negative image of our football. I think Africa today does not deserve that.

“African football has evolved in an incredible way and the proof is that it is followed all over the world.

“So, on my side, I did what I had to do. I think it would be crazy to not play this game because what, the referee gave a penalty and we go out of the game?

“I think that would be the worst thing especially in African football. I’d rather lose than this kind of thing happen to our football.”

Thiaw apologised after the game for taking the Senegal players off the field.

“After reflecting on it I made them come back (on the pitch) – you can react in the heat of the moment,” Thiaw told BeIN Sports.

Senegal celebrate their second Africa Cup of Nations success (Youssef Loulidi/AP)

“We accept the errors of the referee. We shouldn’t have done it but it’s done and now we present our apologies to football.

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui attacked Thiaw for leading Senegal’s walk-off protest, saying: “The image we’ve given of Africa is shameful.

“A coach who asks his players to leave the field. What Pape did does not honour Africa. Thiaw wasn’t classy.

“But he is a champion, so he can say whatever he wants. We stopped the match in the eyes of the world for 10 minutes.”