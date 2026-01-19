It’s not a foul – Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler angered by Bournemouth penalty

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was frustrated by a controversial penalty award after his side required a late wonder goal from substitute Charalampos Kostoulas to salvage a 1-1 Premier League draw with Bournemouth.

Albion fell behind in the 32nd minute at the Amex Stadium when Marcus Tavernier converted from the spot following goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen’s challenge on Cherries winger Amine Adli.

Referee Paul Tierney initially booked Adli for diving before angering most inside the ground by changing his decision after reviewing footage on the pitch-side monitor on the advice of VAR Jarred Gillett.

The Seagulls created little in response until 18-year-old Greece international Kostoulas equalised in the first minute of added time with a spectacular overhead kick.

Hurzeler, who was also unhappy with his team’s overall performance and Bournemouth’s perceived time-wasting tactics, said: “For me it’s not a penalty, but we have to accept people make mistakes.

“It’s difficult to speak in that moment to the referee. Of course you try it, but in the end they stick to their decision.

“For certain contact, for certain moments in the box – that’s what the referees told us at the beginning of the season – it’s not always a foul.

“Contact doesn’t mean foul and in this situation it’s contact, maybe a little bit, but it’s not a foul. It (the process of the VAR becoming involved) doesn’t make sense.”

Adli narrowly beat Verbruggen to Tavernier’s cross from the left before being caught on the thigh as the ball went out of play.

Brighton fans vented their displeasure when replays of the incident were shown on big screens inside the ground.

Boos and chants of “you’re not fit to referee” rang around the stadium as match official Tierney left the pitch at half-time.

“The penalty changed the game, we lost our rhythm, we made afterwards too many easy technical mistakes,” said Hurzeler.

“We should speak about our performance, our performance wasn’t good enough. Therefore we have to take responsibility.

“We shouldn’t give the referee the responsibility, but it doesn’t look great.”

Kostoulas stylishly claimed his second goal in English football, having replaced Danny Welbeck in the 77th minute.

“A great goal but in the end we all prefer to win these type of games,” said Hurzeler.

“He has the skill to do these kind of things, we know it. Now it’s about doing the other things well.”

Bournemouth, playing in the top flight for first time since selling top scorer Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City, remain three points below the 12th-placed Seagulls following the late drama.

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola, who felt the penalty decision was correct, said: “The end is very hard for us. We were defending very well and they scored an incredible goal. It’s difficult to blame anyone about that goal.

“Football has been a little bit harsh with us because we’ve been feeling the same way in a lot of games recently. It’s a difficult one to take.”

Iraola is awaiting an update on goal-scorer Tavernier, who limped off in the 71st minute to add to the club’s injury issues after forward Justin Kluivert recently underwent knee surgery.

“He felt his hamstring,” Iraola said of Tavernier. “He’s a player that has had in the past problems with his hamstring. He’s a key player for us. To lose him now after losing Antoine and Justin is massive for us.”