Eddie Howe frustrated as Newcastle held in goalless draw at rock-bottom Wolves

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe displayed frustration at his side’s struggles in front of goal away from home after they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by rock-bottom Wolves at Molineux.

The visitors failed to register a shot on target in a first half low on quality in the final third, and Wolves had a couple of opportunities – through Mateus Mane and Yerson Mosquera – which needed to be saved by Nick Pope.

The Magpies attempted to ramp up the pressure in the second period and Jose Sa was required for the first time to keep out Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton with a double save late on.

The result meant Newcastle’s stumbling goalscoring form on the road continued as they have now failed to score in six of their 11 away games so far this campaign.

Howe said: “We needed to do more in attack. I expected us to do better and create more. We attacked better the longer the game went on, substitutions helped and some good openings towards the end, but a frustrating day.

“The expectation was on us to create and we needed to do it better. Too many balls going across the front of their goal with not enough black and white shirts in the box, so that was a disappointment for us.

“Football is such a strange game. We score four against Leeds and look free scoring, attack and create at any moment but today was a different game and we struggled.

“I don’t think our attacking output today was good enough. We have to find a way to score more goals on the road.”

Nick Woltemade had a frustrating day in front of goal before being taken off in the second period and has now scored just three times in his last 14 league matches.

Howe did not want to pin the blame of the attacking failures on the Germany striker or Yoane Wissa though.

He added: “It’s not just about those two players, it’s about the whole team. We didn’t have enough goalmouth action. We know there’s loads of different sources for goals.

“I was disappointed with our set-plays today. There are a couple of good moments in there but not enough with the opportunities we had.

“I still think the focus has to be on our ability to break it down and we didn’t do it well enough.”

The goalless draw meant Wolves picked up their second-successive clean sheet at home and stretched their unbeaten run to five matches across all competitions.

Manager Rob Edwards said: “I’m really pleased with that, it’s another step forward and a clean sheet against a top team. We are looking solid, there is no doubt about that.

“It’s good now we have a couple of difficult decisions because the form is good.

“Earlier there was a few people that were struggling for confidence and belief so had difficult decisions the other way, it’s a bit different now.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful but I do feel like we are solid, resilient and more belief there. We are certainly trending in the right direction.”