Man City ‘close’ to Marc Guehi signing – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Manchester City are close to completing the signing of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

City have agreed a deal reportedly worth £20million for the England centre-back after agreeing personal terms.

It is thought the transfer will be concluded imminently with the 25-year-old expected to undergo a medical on Sunday.

City stepped up their interest in Guehi after being hit by a defensive injury crisis this month.

Pep Guardiola is waiting for confirmation of the signing of Marc Guehi (Martin Rickett/PA)

Speaking after his side’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester United on Saturday, City manager Guardiola said: “I don’t know yet officially for my club. Apparently it’s close but Ferran (Soriano, chief executive) and Hugo (Viana, director of football) didn’t tell me anything.”

City are currently without senior centre-backs John Stones, Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol due to injury while Nathan Ake has struggled to play more than once a week due to fitness issues.

The inexperienced duo of Abdukodir Khusanov and Max Alleyne, who was recently recalled from a loan at Championship Watford, have started the last four games including the loss at Old Trafford.

Guehi was in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park and would have been available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

He came close to joining Liverpool last summer but a £35million move collapsed on deadline day.