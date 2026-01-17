Late Callum Wilson winner piles more pressure on Tottenham boss Thomas Frank

Tottenham fans turned on Thomas Frank and chanted “you’re getting sacked in the morning” after Callum Wilson struck a stoppage-time winner for relegation-threatened West Ham in a 2-1 victory.

The pressure on Frank had cranked up after an FA Cup exit to Aston Villa extended their terrible run of form, but the midweek arrival of Conor Gallagher offered a much-needed lift for the under-fire Danish coach.

West Ham arrived in north London without a Premier League win in 10 matches, but held a deserved half-time lead thanks to Crysencio Summerville’s 15th-minute opener.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank shakes hands with Micky van de Ven

Spurs looked short of ideas but after being booed off at half-time, Cristian Romero’s bullet header offered hope.

Both teams pushed for a winner and it went the way of West Ham after Wilson bundled home from a corner in the third minute of stoppage-time to spark Tottenham’s South Stand to call for Frank’s dismissal after an eighth defeat in 14 matches.

Gallagher was handed a debut and Mathys Tel fired wide moments later.

It had been a largely bright start by Spurs and yet Nuno Espirito Santo’s own big addition Taty Castellanos hooked over before a foul by the Argentine forward on Micky van de Ven meant an effort by Pablo was ruled out.

Crysencio Summerville (centre) celebrates the opening goal

Suddenly nervous energy was everywhere inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and West Ham took advantage to take the lead in the 15th minute.

Mateus Fernandes passed out wide to Summerville, who burst past Pedro Porro and Gallagher before his low effort deflected off Micky van de Ven to make it 1-0.

Summerville hugged his under-fire manager Nuno in celebration and Frank’s misery was compounded by a serious injury to Ben Davies, but Spurs responded and Alphonse Areola made a crucial double save.

The bright Tel produced a wonderful outside of the boot cross, but Wilson Odobert’s header was saved and the follow-up by Djed Spence was blocked by Areola.

Castellanos squandered an excellent chance for West Ham from a corner soon after before the Tottenham fans started to turn.

After Tel whizzed an effort past the post, groans echoed as Vicario took too long before Van de Ven blocked Jarrod Bowen’s shot.

Guglielmo Vicario made a vital save just before the break

Bowen had the ball in the net, but he was offside after Vicario brilliantly thwarted Tomas Soucek.

Vicario made an even better full-stretch stop in the 41st minute to save Kostantinos Mavropanos’s header to ensure it remained 1-0 at half-time.

Spurs’ forgotten man Yves Bissouma was handed a first appearance of the season for the injured Archie Gray and immediately tested Areola from range.

West Ham remained dangerous on the break and only a last-ditch challenge by Van de Ven denied Summerville before Bissouma forced a flying save from Areola.

Thomas Frank reacts after Wilson's winner

Boos greeted Frank’s decision to withdraw the bright Tel before they turned to celebrations when Romero levelled in the 64th-minute.

Porro was the architect with a wonderful cross to the back post where Romero powered home a header.

Spurs were now in a 4-4-2 formation with Dominic Solanke down the middle and after West Ham full-back Oliver Scarles survived a VAR review for handball inside the penalty area, Xavi went close.

Nuno turned to Wilson at this point and after the forward was denied by Porro, he scored from the resulting corner to tip Frank closer towards the exit door.