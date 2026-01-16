Oliver Glasner to leave Crystal Palace at end of season

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The highly-rated Austrian, who has been tipped to take over at Manchester United as the club’s next permanent boss, guided the Eagles to FA Cup success last season, but had not agreed a contract extension at Selhurst Park.

Glasner, 51, arrived at Palace in 2024, having won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt.

“My decision has already been taken months ago,” Glasner told a press conference.

“I had a meeting (with Steve Parish) in the October international break, we had dinner and a very long talk and I told him I would not sign a new contract for Crystal Palace.”