Mikel Arteta plays down row between Declan Rice and assistant Albert Stuivenberg

Mikel Arteta insisted the relationship between Declan Rice and one of his top coaches is “all good” following a heated exchange in the tunnel at Stamford Bridge.

Television footage emerged after Arsenal’s 3-2 Carabao Cup victory at Chelsea on Wednesday of Rice and assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg embroiled in a tense conversation.

Rice’s team-mate Gabriel intervened in the apparent disagreement which took place as the Arsenal players and coaching staff headed out for the second half of the semi-final clash.

Rice was substituted late in the second half and shared a long embrace with Stuivenberg before taking his place in the Arsenal dugout.

Asked to clear up the situation between Rice and Stuivenberg, who has been at Arsenal since 2019, boss Arteta said: “All sorted, all good.

“The good thing is that by the time I found out, the problem was resolved so that’s very good.”

Arsenal are on course to progress to the final of the Carabao Cup following their impressive midweek win at Chelsea.

Arteta’s side will now turn their attention back to the Premier League – and an away trip to Nottingham Forest – before heading to Italy to face Inter Milan in the penultimate group-stage match of their Champions League campaign.

Mikel Arteta saw his Arsenal side beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup in midweek (Nick Potts/PA).

Arsenal are six points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and have won all six matches in Europe so far.

Pressed on whether Arsenal could be building something special, Arteta continued: “We are building very good momentum and belief comes from performances and the level of consistency that we have shown throughout 32 games already this season, and what we did at Stamford Bridge.

“It should help us to be very convinced that we have the ability to do that, but the reality is that you have to show it in every game and there’s still so much to happen, but we are glad that we are still alive in the four competitions.”

Viktor Gyokeres ended his 10-match run without a goal from open play when he struck Arsenal’s second at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Sweden international has scored just five times in the league so far.

Viktor Gyokeres scored a welcome goal against Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA).

Asked if Gyokeres, who netted 97 times in 102 appearances for previous club Sporting Lisbon, had started doubting himself, Arteta replied: “No, I haven’t seen that.

“Obviously, he’s a very demanding person. He knows the level that we need.

“He really wants to fulfill everything that we expect of him. He’s been really trying, he’s been very consistent and I thought that against Chelsea he had a great game and scored the goal that helped us to win the game.

“If you know what he’s done in the last few years, you just set the standards that everybody expects you to maintain.”