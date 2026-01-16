Marc Guehi in ‘final stages’ of completing switch to Man City – Oliver Glasner
The Crystal Palace defender would become City’s second signing of the January transfer window.
By contributor Andy Hampson and Jim van Wijk, Press Association
Manchester City are in the “final stages” of completing a deal for England defender Marc Guehi, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has said at a press conference.
City have stepped up their pursuit of the 25-year-old, who came close to joining Liverpool last summer, after being hit with an injury crisis at centre-half.
Guehi would become City’s second signing of the January transfer window after their capture of winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth last week.