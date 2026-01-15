Golden Bull incentive introduced for World Series of Darts in Saudi Arabia

Luke Littler and his fellow competitors will have the chance to win $200,000 (£149,000) if they can hit a nine-dart finish followed by a ‘Golden Bull’ in Riyadh next week.

The World Series of Darts visits Saudi Arabia for the first time with eight PDC Tour representatives pitted against eight Asian Tour representatives and there is a money-spinning opportunity in the two-day tournament, which begins on Monday.

If a player hits a nine-darter they will win a $100,000 (£74,700) prize before getting the unique chance to double it by throwing one ‘golden’ dart at the bullseye.

It represents the biggest prize in the history of the sport for a nine-dart finish and Littler in particular will be licking his lips.

The 18-year-old recently claimed the record £1million prize for winning the World Championship and followed it up a few days later by earning a bumper contract with his darts supplier, worth £20million over 10 years.

Littler threw nine perfect darts in the World Series event in Bahrain in 2024 and will be fine-tuning his trebles again.

Former World Championship semi-finalist Mark Webster said on ITV 4: “If a player hits a nine-darter they will get $100,000. Not bad, is it?

“Then one single dart at the bullseye, if they can hit that with their next dart, they will receive an extra $100,000.

“So 10 perfect darts is $200,000. Not bad is it? If they did that in the first leg, it would be job done.”

Littler will be joined in Riyadh by Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Gian van Veen, Gerwyn Price, Stephen Bunting, Nathan Aspinall and Danny Noppert.