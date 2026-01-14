Shaun Wane steps down as England head coach

Shaun Wane has stepped down as England rugby league head coach with immediate effect.

Wane said it had been “the honour of my life” to lead his country through the 2021 World Cup and last year’s Ashes series against Australia.

The Rugby Football League confirmed that Wane’s successor, who will be appointed ahead of this year’s World Cup in the Southern Hemisphere, will be a part-time appointment.

Shaun Wane cut a disconsolate figure after England’s Ashes whitewash (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wane said: “It has been the honour of my life to coach England Rugby League over the last six years but after careful reflection I believe the time is right to step aside and allow the programme to move forward into its next chapter.

“The privilege of leading my country in a World Cup, an Ashes Series on home soil and securing victories over Tonga and Samoa will live long in the memory.”

Wane, 61, presided over England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2022, where they were beaten in heartbreaking fashion by Samoa at the Emirates Stadium.

Shaun Wane’s England were well-beaten in last year’s three-match Ashes series (Mike Egerton/PA)

And despite steering his team to series wins over Tonga in 2023 and Samoa a year later, Wane faced criticism after losing all three test matches against Australia in October and November last year.

RFL interim chief executive Abi Ekoku said: “The RFL would like to thank Shaun for his leadership and unstinting dedication to making the England Rugby League team the very best it could be over the last six years.

“Shaun has not only led England with pride, passion and a considerable level of insight; his diligence has set new standards and driven the expectations of a new generation of international stars.”