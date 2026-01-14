Real Madrid dumped out by second-tier Albacete in Alvaro Arbeloa’s first match

New Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa suffered an embarrassing defeat in his first match in charge as second-tier Albacete produced a stunning Copa del Rey upset.

Jefte Betancor struck a brilliant winner deep into stoppage time at Estadio Carlos Belmonte as Albacete snatched a dramatic 3-2 victory in the round-of-16 tie.

It was the third time the hosts had led on the night and substitute Betancor’s second of the game and this time Real could not fight back.

Real were stunned by Albacete (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Javi Villar opened the scoring for the team 17th in the Segunda Division after 42 minutes but Real replied before the break through Franco Mastantuono.

Betancor thought he had won it when he came off the bench to put his side ahead for a second time eight minutes from time but Gonzalo Garcia levelled again in the first minute of stoppage time.

Yet it was not enough to spare Real’s embarrassment as Betancor had the final say from a late breakaway.

It was a dismal start for Arbeloa, who succeeded the sacked Xabi Alonso on Monday.