Michael Carrick arrives at Carrington for first full day as Man Utd head coach

New Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick arrived at the club’s training ground on Wednesday morning ahead of his first full day in the job.

The former midfielder, club captain and first-team coach was handed the Old Trafford reins for the rest of the season on Tuesday following the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

He drove into Carrington accompanied by assistant coach Jonathan Woodgate ahead of leading training for the first time after players had two pre-planned days off.

Carrick beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ruud van Nistelrooy to the role and believes United have the quality to salvage their season after being charged with securing Champions League qualification.

He takes over with the club seventh in the Premier League table and just three points off Liverpool in fourth.

The 44-year-old – who oversaw a three-game unbeaten stint as caretaker boss after Solskjaer’s sacking in November 2021 – begins with Saturday’s Old Trafford derby against Manchester City before heading to leaders Arsenal the following weekend.