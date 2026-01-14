Fabio Paratici to leave Tottenham in February as director’s new club is revealed

Tottenham have announced Fabio Paratici will leave his role as co-sporting director at the end of the winter transfer window.

Paratici only returned to Spurs in October after he left in 2023 due to allegations of false accounting at former club Juventus.

The Italian subsequently received a 30-month ban imposed by FIFA, but worked as a consultant for Tottenham before he officially rejoined earlier this season.

However, Paratici’s second spell in north London will be shortlived due to a change in personal circumstances, the Press Association understands.

Paratici had been linked with a return to Italy to take over at Serie A club Fiorentina since the end of December and that will occur at the conclusion of this transfer window, which will come on February 2.

“I want to thank (chief executive) Vinai (Venkatesham) and the board of Tottenham for accommodating my desire to return to Italy and join Fiorentina,” Paratici said in a statement.

“I have loved my time at the club, however this opportunity, together with the need to be based in my homeland, has led me to this decision.

“Spurs is a club that is very close to my heart. It has great people working for it, who are as passionate about the project as I am and want to bring sustained success. I have no doubt that they will achieve that and I will be watching closely from Italy.”

The topic of Paratici’s future has been a regular subject for under-fire Spurs head coach Thomas Frank, who said last week: “We’re paying his wage, he’s working very hard.”

Manor Solomon will reunite with Fabio Paratici when the latter joins Fiorentina (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The decision of Tottenham to recently recall Manor Solomon from an unsuccessful loan at Villarreal and send him to Fiorentina raised eyebrows given the speculation over Paratici, but he is set for a few more weeks at the Premier League club.

Venkatesham added: “We have agreed that Fabio will return to Italy following the conclusion of the January transfer window, in line with his wish to move back home.

“We thank Fabio for his contribution to the club and wish him well for the future.”