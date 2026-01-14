Arsenal edge first leg at Chelsea but Alejandro Garnacho double keeps tie alive

Liam Rosenior’s first home game as Chelsea manager ended in defeat as Arsenal edged a thrilling Carabao Cup semi-final first leg 3-2 at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors had looked well set for the Wembley final in March after goals from Ben White and Viktor Gyokeres put them into a two-goal lead early in the second half.

It was the first serious test of Rosenior’s tenure and he responded with an inspired substitution, sending on Alejandro Garnacho who quickly made it 2-1.

After Martin Zubimendi had scored a third for Mikel Arteta’s side, Garnacho pounced from a corner to set up an intriguing return match in three weeks time.

Alejandro Garnacho dragged Chelsea back into the tie (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal led after seven minutes through their 24th set-piece goal of the season. Joao Pedro had been tasked with marking White but made little apparent attempt to challenge as Declan Rice’s corner arrived in the six-yard box. From there, the defender had the simplest task of nodding it over the line, with Robert Sanchez poorly positioned and helpless.

Kepa Arrizabalaga needed strong wrists to beat away Estevao’s bullet drive after cutting in from the flank, Chelsea’s first serious attempt on goal just after the half-hour mark. The Brazilian was the Blues’ liveliest player in the first half and appeared their likeliest route to a way back.

It was Arsenal though that came closest to doubling their lead before the break. Chelsea’s defence stood off and gave William Saliba far too much time on the ball and he responded with a wonderfully-struck curler onto the roof of the goal.

Chelsea had competed well against the Premier League leaders and could count themselves unfortunate to be behind but the game turned on a horrendous goalkeeping error shortly after half-time.

Bukayo Saka slipped in the overlapping White down the right. His low cross ought to have been a simple take for Sanchez, but the keeper allowed the ball to squirm through his palms and into the path of Gyokeres who shovelled it gratefully over the line.

Rosenior celebrates during his first home match as Chelsea manager (Nick Potts/PA)

Rosenior responded by sending on Garnacho for the willing but largely ineffective Marc Guiu. Within two minutes he had halved the deficit. Pedro Neto crossed from the right and, as White and Enzo Fernandez both leapt and missed it, there at the far post was Garnacho to take a touch and whack it through the legs of Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea could not capitalise on their brief momentum and Arsenal quickly gave them a taste of what they have missed for much of the season – a moment of creative penetration.

Gyokeres, buoyed by a rare goal from open play, might have gone for goal himself but instead squared it to Zubimendi, who fooled Wesley Fofana with a mischievous feint to make space before lashing Arsenal’s third into the corner.

A sprawling save from Sanchez kept Mikel Merino from making it four.

Arsenal could have used it because soon Garnacho had halved the arrears again. Arrizabalaga failed to get properly off the ground in an attempt to punch away a corner and the Chelsea substitute finished with a controlled half-volley into the unguarded net to keep the tie very much alive.