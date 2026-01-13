Emma Raducanu’s Australian Open warm-up in Hobart suspended due to rain

Emma Raducanu’s wait for a first win of 2026 will go on until Wednesday after rain delayed her first-round match in Hobart.

The British number one is warming up for next week’s Australian Open and chose to head to Tasmania for some time on the court, having lost her only match in last week’s United Cup in Perth.

She made a good start against Colombian Camila Osorio, taking the first set before rain interrupted the second.

Emma Raducanu took the first set 6-3 after a dominant performance (Mike Egerton/PA)

The inclement weather came at a good time for Raducanu, who is the top seed in the tournament, as she was up against an Osorio fightback.

She will now get the chance to regroup before returning to court, not before 2am (GMT).

Raducanu would not have been expecting such a stop-start night as she cruised to the opening set, taking it 6-3 after a dominant performance.

At 40-0 up in the first game of the second, the Brit would have been hoping for a routine victory.

But Osorio broke and although Raducanu hit straight back, the Colombian then won the next three games to open up a 4-1 lead.

Raducanu immediately claimed one break back before rain forced a 45-minute delay.

Raducanu is playing just her second match of 2026 (Ben Whitely/PA)

They came back at 8.45pm local time but managed just three points before the rain started again and that was the end of play for the day.

Jacob Fearnley could not make the most of his second chance at the Adelaide Open.

The British number three lost in qualifying but was handed a lifeline after getting into the main draw as a lucky loser.

However, he went down 6-3 6-4 to Frenchman Quentin Halys.

Harriet Dart was the only winner on a tough day for the Britons in Australian Open qualifying.

The world number 111 had to battle past Destanee Aiava in three sets, eventually triumphing 6-3 2-6 6-3.

She next plays Lanlana Tararudee, with the main draw in Melbourne still two matches away.

Teenager Mimi Xu went down 6-3 2-6 6-2 to Darja Vidmanova.

In the men’s draw Billy Harris was beaten by Chris Rodesch, Ryan Peniston won just two games in a loss to Roman Andres Burruchaga and Jan Choinski was also beaten.