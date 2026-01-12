Fit-again Kai Havertz is ‘one more asset’ for Arsenal – Mikel Merino

Mikel Merino is “buzzing” to have team-mate Kai Havertz back from long-term injury as Premier League leaders Arsenal chase glory in four competitions.

Gunners forward Havertz made his first appearance since sustaining a serious knee injury on the opening weekend of the season by coming on as a 69th-minute substitute in Sunday’s 4-1 FA Cup third-round win at Portsmouth.

The 26-year-old Germany international was restricted to just 12 competitive outings in 2025, having also missed three months of last season following hamstring surgery.

“To come back after a big, big injury, to have him around is so good for everyone, for the atmosphere in the training ground,” Merino said of Havertz.

“The support he gives us in the training ground, having him around every training session, and now having him on the pitch is one more asset, one more tool for the coach.

“(It’s) amazing, we’re all buzzing for him.”

Arsenal came from behind at Fratton Park to reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in three seasons thanks to Gabriel Martinelli’s hat-trick and an own goal from Andre Dozzell.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after completing his hat-trick at Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, who sit six points clear at the top of the Premier League and hold a 100 per cent record in the Champions League, travel to Chelsea on Wednesday for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Spain international Merino insists there is a burning desire among the squad to end the club’s six-year wait for silverware.

“Every game matters, for us it doesn’t matter if it’s FA Cup, Carabao Cup, friendly, it’s not only about the competition we’re playing for, we’re playing for the badge, we’re playing for our reputation,” he said.

“Every game that we wear this shirt we have to do our best and we have to win and we have to put on a good performance.

“The main thing is to show that we are Arsenal, that we are ready to compete every single time, and the rest will take care of itself.

“Winning every game is the end goal. The hunger is there and has been there for a long time. It will be there until the end of the season.”

Midfielder Merino started as part of 10 changes on the south coast, where Arsenal continued their strong set-piece record by scoring from three corners.

“You can see the depth in the squad,” said the versatile 29-year-old.

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino started against Portsmouth as part of 10 changes made by manager Mikel Arteta (Mike Egerton/PA)

“When you make so many changes, sometimes it can be tricky because you are not used to be playing with each other and those connections are very, very important.

“You saw a team full of quality, a team full of attitude and hard work, and that’s the good thing.

“Everyone is going to be important in the end of the season and we’ll have to be ready on our toes because games come thick and fast and you never know when it’s going to be your time.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s academy manager Per Mertesacker has announced he will leave at the end of the season after eight years in the role.