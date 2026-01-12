Chelsea to leave Reece James and Cole Palmer semi-final decision to last minute

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior will make late decisions on the fitness of Reece James and Cole Palmer ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal.

Blues captain James and forward Palmer were notable absentees for Rosenior’s first game in charge after missing Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup third-round win at Charlton as precautionary measures.

Defender Malo Gusto also sat out the victory at The Valley and is another who will be assessed, while midfielder Moises Caicedo is suspended after collecting two yellow cards in the earlier rounds.

Reece James missed the Charlton match (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“We’ve had no injury problems coming out from Charlton, which is a really, really good thing,” said Rosenior.

“I’ll make a decision on Cole, Reece and Malo tomorrow. I’m giving them some extra time. I’ve got time to make a decision. I haven’t made a decision on the team. We’ll make that decision tomorrow or on the morning of Wednesday.

“They’re being managed and it was a good time for them to rest in an FA Cup game.

“I believe in this group. There’s no reason to take risks on players’ health, if you believe you can win the game and they can come through and get extra training sessions and extra bits of work, and that’s the way it’s worked out so far.”

Former Hull and Strasbourg head coach Rosenior has enjoyed a whirlwind week since being appointed on a six-year contract last Tuesday.

With Arsenal set to make the short trip across London, he will be at Stamford Bridge for the first time since playing in a charity match at the ground approximately five years ago.

The 41-year-old would like to emulate the longevity of opposition manager Mikel Arteta but is also fully focused on striving for success in the short term.

Arteta, who was appointed in December 2019, has the Gunners six points clear at the top of the Premier League and in contention for four major trophies, albeit the only silverware of his tenure was the FA Cup in 2020.

“I’d love to be here for six years and longer; I’ll be here as long as possible,” said Rosenior.

“But I’m aware in order for that to happen, I need to win, it’s as simple as that.

“I understand every club has a different project. But the idea in any project is that every game you play you’re trying to win it.

Liam Rosenior began his Chelsea reign with an FA Cup third-round win at Charlton (John Walton/PA)

“Yes, I’ve got ideas about what I want the team to look like in a year’s time, two years, three years’ time. But I think I’ve got enough resources and enough tools with me now to win now. I’ve made that clear to the players.

“We’re going to give it our best shot on Wednesday. Hopefully we’ll go and attack the game.”

League leaders Arsenal enhanced their enviable set-piece record by scoring from three corners during Sunday’s 4-1 FA Cup victory at Portsmouth.

“Arsenal are good at everything, they are a good team,” said Rosenior.

“I don’t know who’s calling them ‘Set Piece FC’ – I’m definitely not.”