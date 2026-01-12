Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane condemns ‘disrespectful’ Dominik Szoboszlai error

Barnsley may have benefited from Dominik Szoboszlai’s bizarre error in the 4-1 FA Cup defeat at Anfield, but head coach Conor Hourihane thought the Liverpool midfielder disrespected his Sky Bet League One side.

The Hungary international had earlier lashed home a 35-yarder to open the scoring and the hosts seemed to be comfortable when Jeremie Frimpong doubled the lead.

However when Szoboszlai chased back into his own penalty area to win possession, he opted not to take the easy option and run the ball away to safety and instead attempted a crazy backheel to goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili inside his own six-yard area.

He messed it up and former Liverpool academy player Adam Phillips achieved his dream of scoring in front of the Kop.

“It is such an amazing feeling for Adam scoring in front of the Kop. Liverpool fan, coming through the academy,” said Hourihane.

“It’s something he can look back on for the rest of his life and say he did that. Not many people can say that.

“But it was a little bit disrespectful from their player, to be honest. I don’t think he does that against Chelsea or Arsenal or in a Champions League game.

Boyhood Liverpool fan Adam Phillips capitalised on Dominik Szoboszlai’s error (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Delighted for Adam, but disrespectful from their player’s point of view.”

Barnsley’s quest for an equaliser was eventually ended in the 84th minute by £116million summer signing Florian Wirtz, with £79m Hugo Ekitike scoring the fourth in added time.

“I’m really proud. Liverpool had to bring on every superstar on the bench to get it over the line,” added Hourihane.

“We got a bit tired towards the end and conceded that third and fourth that I thought we didn’t deserve.”

Barnsley pushed their Premier League hosts all the way (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot, speaking before Hourihane, preferred not to make public his thoughts on Szoboszlai’s act of arrogance.

“I have my opinion that I will definitely share with him,” he said.

“It is not the first time, I am talking generally, we are 2-0 up, there are no problems in the game and we concede a sloppy or an easy goal, but this stands out even for us.

“It doesn’t help to concede a goal when you are 2-0 up. Normally when you are 2-0 up the other team is close to accepting their loss, especially if you can have the ball so much.

Liverpool will host Brighton in the FA Cup foruth round (Peter Byrne/PA)

“But if you give away an easy goal as we have done so many times this season, it is a big difference in mindset for the other team. It is definitely not helpful for us.”

Victory made it 11 matches unbeaten and set up a fourth-round home tie with Brighton, but they were made to work for it by a team 17th in the third tier.

“They can be proud of themselves and how difficult they made it for us,” added Slot.

“Compliments of their gameplan and the desire they had to fight for a result. For a long time they were in the game. It was 84 minutes when we scored the 3-1.”