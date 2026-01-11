Leeds come from behind to beat Derby and reach FA Cup fourth round

Willy Gnonto and Ao Tanaka scored quickfire second-half goals to help Leeds hit back for a comfortable 3-1 win at Derby in the third round of the FA Cup.

Gnonto and Tanaka struck in the space of four minutes to take the wind out of Derby’s sails after the home side had led at the break through Ben Brereton Diaz and James Justin added Leeds’ third in added time.

Joel Piroe’s first-half penalty was saved shortly before Derby took the lead against the run of play and the threat of an upset was short-lived as Leeds dominated the second half.

The two sides renewed a fierce rivalry that began in the 1960s and 70s when Don Revie and Brian Clough were respective managers and that was stoked by the infamous Spygate affair in 2019 when former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa sent scouts to spy on a Derby training camp before a Championship game.

Farke made eight changes four days after his side’s gut-wrenching 4-3 defeat at Newcastle and it was not until the 30th minute when they first troubled Derby goalkeeper Jacob Zetterstrom.

Joel Piroe’s fierce angled effort crashed off the inside of the near post and the home side had an even bigger let-off soon after when the Dutch forward’s penalty was saved after Lukas Nmecha had been brought down by Zetterstrom.

Derby rode their luck but took full advantage by taking the lead two minutes later, with Brereton Diaz planting a low finish into the bottom corner after the ball had fallen to him inside the box.

It was a stunning turnaround for the Rams, who made six changes themselves after last week’s home defeat to Wrexham, having barely threatened before Brereton Diaz pounced.

Piroe forced Zetterstrom into another save before the break and was instrumental 10 minutes after the restart when Leeds struck twice in four minutes to flip the game on its head again.

Jaka Bijol played the ball into the area and Piroe’s neat step-over allowed Gnonto to smash home a 55th-minute equaliser.

Piroe’s low goalbound shot soon after was parried by Zetterstrom and Tanaka nipped in to turn home the rebound to put Leeds 2-1 up in the 59th minute.

Leeds midfielder Sean Longstaff made his first appearance since November off the bench after recovering from a calf injury as the visitors looked to increase their lead.

Piroe twice had shots blocked and Nmecha’s header was well saved before Leeds rubber-stamped their victory in stoppage time through substitute Justin following a swift counter-attack.