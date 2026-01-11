Goals change everything – Nuno Espirito Santo boosted by Taty Castellanos strike

Nuno Espirito Santo hopes Taty Castellanos’ first goal for West Ham can finally kick-start their season.

Castellanos scored an extra-time winner as the Hammers avoided an FA Cup upset with a 2-1 win over Championship QPR.

The Argentinian, a £26million signing from Lazio earlier this month, powerfully headed home Crycensio Summerville’s cross to sink plucky Rangers.

Hammers boss Nuno will now be praying his new striker can start finding the net in the Premier League to boost their increasingly desperate bid to avoid relegation – starting at fellow crisis club Tottenham next weekend.

“I think goals breed confidence,” he said. “Our front players did really well but goals change everything, not only for them personally but for us.

“It’s going to change our week. We’re going to feel better during the week. The players are going to recover better.

“Instead of recovering and bouncing back, I think we can make a step, an improvement. Everything is going to be better this week.

“Overall in terms of fighting, in terms of desire, in terms of character, I’m very pleased, especially in the situation that we are in. It was so important for us today.”

The one downside for West Ham was the sight of defender Konstaninos Mavropanos being carried off on a stretcher after landing awkwardly in the penalty area at a corner.

Nuno added: “It was a nasty one. It’s on the neck. His neck is very sore, he’s in pain.

“We need to assess him for a couple of days but hopefully he’s going to be OK.”

Summerville had fired West Ham into the lead with his first goal of the season, deep into first-half stoppage time, after being set up by Soungoutou Magassa.

But Rangers, who have the worst FA Cup third-round record of any club in the country, threatened a surprise when Richard Kone hauled them level.

They eventually fell to their 53rd third-round defeat, and 17th in their last 22 matches at this stage, but Rangers boss Julien Stephan was full of pride at his side’s efforts.

“I think it was an opportunity to show the value and quality of QPR’s players and what they showed today, and what the fans showed today, I am very proud of,” said the Frenchman.

“The players gave everything to push a Premier League team. I think they did very well.

“It was difficult to concede a goal like this, but they showed great character in the second half.”