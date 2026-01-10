Rob Edwards feels Wolves beginning to ‘click’ after FA Cup rout of Shrewsbury

Wolves boss Rob Edwards believes his side are slowly improving after they cruised to a 6-1 victory over Shrewsbury in the Emirates FA Cup third round.

The Shrews had a hill to climb when Jorgen Strand Larsen and Jhon Arias put the hosts 2-0 up inside 11 minutes, but they were handed a lifeline when John Marquis tucked away a penalty after he was brought down by Arias.

However, Elyh Harrison gifted Strand Larsen a second before the break to restore Wolves’ two-goal advantage and the Norwegian completed his first hat-trick for the club 13 minutes into the second half.

Rodrigo Gomes and Tolu Arokodare then both came off the bench and struck late to round off an emphatic result at Molineux.

Edwards feels Wolves, who are rooted to the foot of the Premier League, are starting to click with the side unbeaten in their last four matches.

He said: “It was a good day all round and nice for the supporters to celebrate some goals. What could’ve been a tricky day turned out to be an enjoyable one.

“I’d be stupid in the position I’m in at the moment to make wholesale changes when we’re just starting to build some momentum and see the team click a little bit.

“I really wanted to win the game. We had to try and keep some form of momentum, we are progressing and slowly improving.

“If you look further back we have had good performances and the lads were believing then. It’s nice for supporters to see some results.”

Strand Larsen has been linked with a move away from Molineux and displayed his abilities by netting a neat hat-trick.

Edwards refused to rule out the striker leaving in the January transfer window, but still hailed his attitude.

He added: “He’s really pleased. He’s working hard, his attitude has been great and he understood why he hasn’t started the last few games.

“His commitment has never waivered. He was brilliant today in everything he did.

“He keeps saying to me how committed he is and how he wants to help us turn this around. While we are in the window there is always going to be speculation because we have got some good players.

“I haven’t said that (Strand Larsen will not move in January). I just said that every good player we have at the moment, there will be interest. If it’s right for the football club we will see, but at the moment there is nothing to talk about. He is showing his commitment to the football club.”

League Two strugglers Shrewsbury suffered a fifth straight defeat in all competitions and boss Michael Appleton believes his side ran into Wolves at the wrong time.

He said: “There was big moments that made a huge impact in the game. First and foremost, going 2-0 down in the first 10 minutes you make it difficult, but the lads reacted well.

“We’ve faced Wolves on a good little patch and the quality told. Our lads won’t face that week in, week out.

“For as bad as the scoreline might suggest, it’s a bit of a reality check and it was against a Premier League side.

“Wolves were almost like simplicity at its best. They can just do the things which are easy, they can do it easily.”