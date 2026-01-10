Phil Parkinson happy as Wrexham pass test against ‘clinical’ Premier League team

Phil Parkinson believes knocking Nottingham Forest out of the FA Cup will help Wrexham’s push to play Premier League teams on an equal footing.

Wrexham won a thrilling third-round tie in front of Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds on Friday night, progressing 4-3 on penalties at the SToK Cae Ras after drawing 3-3 over 120 minutes.

It was the first time Wrexham had met top flight-opposition since Reynolds and fellow owner Rob Mac took charge nearly five years ago and kick-started the Welsh club’s journey from the National League to the Championship.

Wrexham players celebrate upsetting Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Wrexham manager Parkinson said: “This was another test against Premier League opposition and the next stage of our development is playing against these players.

“If you give them an inch you’re going to get punished and they were clinical in those moments. We will analyse that and learn from it.”

Wrexham have won four successive Championship games to move within one point of the play-offs.

Reynolds and Mac oversaw a £30million-plus summer spending spree to compete in the Championship, and Parkinson says his squad could be further strengthened this month.

Asked if he had spoken to Reynolds about potential January deals, Parkinson said: “Only briefly. We’ll have a chat next week as a group.

“We’ve got players coming back into the group (from injury), but if we do make any signings hopefully they’ll be strategic ones and give the group a lift.

“We don’t want to make signings for the sake of it. But if we can make improvement and feel it’s the right decisions, then we’ll go for that.”

Forest boss Sean Dyche accepted his side were “miles off” during an “unacceptable” first-half display that saw Wrexham establish a 2-0 lead.

Sean Dyche was angry about Nottingham Forest’s first-half display at Wrexham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Dyche said: “The only positive, if there is one in that first half, is why I’m picking the team I am in the Premier League.

“When you get a chance you’ve got to put down a marker.

“Put doubt in the manager’s mind, the staff’s mind, and the other players that they’re playing well and I (had) better raise my game.

“But there wasn’t enough out there who did that, and it’s the first time I’ve seen a half like that since I’ve been here.”