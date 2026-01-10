Man City score 10 as Antoine Semenyo marks debut with goal in Exeter rout

Antoine Semenyo made a goalscoring debut as Manchester City hit double figures in a 10-1 thrashing of Exeter in the FA Cup third round.

Rodri also struck his first goal for 20 months and Rico Lewis netted twice as Pep Guardiola’s side demolished the League One outfit at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Youngster Max Alleyne began the rout with his first senior strike and there were two own goals before before Tijjani Reijnders, Nico O’Reilly and 17-year-old Ryan McAidoo got on the scoresheet.

Antoine Semenyo made his Manchester City debut on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

Exeter’s one bright moment was a superb late consolation strike from George Birch.

After faltering in the Premier League with three successive draws, and with a Carabao Cup semi-final to come in midweek, this was as comfortable an afternoon as City could have hoped for.

It was their biggest win since beating Huddersfield by the same scoreline in 1987. City also beat Burton by nine goals in a 9-0 victory in 2019.

Guardiola may not have been on the touchline as he served a one-match ban but it was clear from the teamsheet he meant business.

The City boss did make six changes but his line-up was a strong one with Semenyo straight in for his debut following his £62.5million move from Bournemouth and Rodri and Erling Haaland among the starters.

Rodri celebrates his first goal since returning from injury (Nick Potts/PA)

There was just a sprinkling of inexperience with McAidoo making his first appearance and Alleyne retaining his place from midweek.

Exeter almost made a dream start as Liam Oakes outjumped the City defence at an early corner but his header was palmed over by James Trafford.

Their hopes of causing an upset ended there.

City’s opener came on 12 minutes as the visitors failed to clear in a crowded area and Alleyne, who began the month on loan at Watford, prodded home.

The hosts doubled their lead 12 minutes later as Rodri sent a 25-yard piledriver flying into the net after a Semenyo shot was blocked.

Rico Lewis scored twice for a dominant Manchester City side (Nick Potts/PA)

It was his first goal since May 2024 and a notable milestone in his continuing recovery from a long-term injury nightmare.

Two more goals followed in quick succession before the break. Both were recorded as own goals, though there was debate for the first over whether Jack Fitzwater’s header had rebounded in off team-mate Jake Doyle-Hayes or City’s Nathan Ake.

There was also uncertainty over which Exeter player got the final touch to the second own goal with Fitzwater and Doyle-Hayes in close proximity as a Reijnders cross was diverted in.

Fitzwater this time took the rap but what was clear was that the game was as good as over.

Exeter City’s George Birch with manager Gary Caldwell (Nick Potts/PA)

The second half was a procession. Lewis made it 5-0 early in the second half when he volleyed in from a Semenyo cross and the Ghana international scored himself soon after when he raced onto a long ball and slipped past Joe Whitworth.

Reijnders curled in a seventh from the edge of the area 20 minutes from time and substitute O’Reilly added another with a fine header from a Lewis cross.

McAidoo hit the ninth from just outside the area before Birch rattled a shot into the top corner to give the Grecians at least one moment to savour.

City were not done and Lewis lashed home a bouncing ball in stoppage time.