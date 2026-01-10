Luke Littler’s friend Angry Ginge considers appearance at darts’ Q-School

World champion Luke Littler could welcome one of his great celebrity friends to darts as social media star Angry Ginge is weighing up competing on the oche.

The latest ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’ champion, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, admitted he is considering a shock appearance at darts’ Q-School in 2027.

He has spent much of his past month being at Alexandra Palace cheering on Littler to glory for the second time at the PDC World Championships and seems to have been inspired by his mate.

Angry Ginge, centre, cheered on Luke Littler, left, at the PDC World Championships (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I might go to Q-School next year,” he said in quotes on Oche 180. “Not to win, because I know I won’t win. Just to see what it’s like. The more pressure you’re under, the more you get used to it.

“In darts, your hands are shaking and everything. Darts is mainly about who’s got the biggest bottle.”

Angry Ginge, plus fellow influencers Pieface and Bambino Becky, attended a Sky Sports Walk-On Experience at the World Championships last month.