Keith Andrews targets FA Cup run with Brentford after easing into fourth round

Brentford boss Keith Andrews is dreaming of a lengthy FA Cup run after his side eased past crisis-club Sheffield Wednesday.

The Bees are flying in the Premier League this season and are now eyeing a cup run after goals from Keane Lewis-Potter and Mathias Jensen earned them victory at Hillsborough.

The scoreline did not reflect Brentford’s total domination and it would have been far more handsome but for a heroic performance from young Owls goalkeeper Pierce Charles.

Andrews says last year’s competition, where Crystal Palace upset the odds to win the trophy, shows what is possible.

“We are taking it very seriously, like we did with the League Cup,” he said.

“You always try and manage the group in the way we think is right. Last season we saw what was capable with Crystal Palace winning the cup.

“We will attack every game, looking to win it. We have got ourselves into a good position to take it even more seriously. We will do our best as far as we can.

“We took the game very seriously, I wanted it to be a game that was our type of performance.

“Very respectful of the opposition, very aware of what they have gone through as a club, difficult times, and this for them can be a little bit of escapism from the grind of what they are going through.

“We felt we couldn’t allow that to happen and we wanted to play our way and the players dealt with that really well.

“We created some really good opportunities and there are some players who are frustrated not to get their names on the teamsheet. On another day we probably score a little bit more.”

Only an injury to England international Jordan Henderson soured their afternoon, but Andrews was not too concerned.

“There was slight contact on the top of the foot/ankle, he might have rolled it as he landed,” the boss said.

“We felt at half-time it wasn’t worth risking. Could he potentially have played on? Maybe, I’m not sure, but we made a decision not to risk that at half-time.

“We will see how he is over the coming days.”

For Wednesday, stuck in administration and having to field a weakened team, they can only hope better days are around the corner as the EFL is currently vetting the club’s potential new owners.

Henrik Pedersen named a threadbare team, made up of largely youth-team players, and the EFL has restricted them to just two loan signings due to their predicament.

“They are all on the limit for the red zone, dark red zone,” Pedersen said. “And I have to say the biggest respect for how the young boys handled the situation and how they stay together.

“We are trying to knock on their door every day, we put pressure on the EFL. We need help, we are trying to do what we can to get all the help.

“Right now it’s two players.”