David Moyes refuses to blame Everton players after shoot-out loss to Sunderland

Everton manager David Moyes refused to criticise the players who missed penalties in a 3-0 shoot-out defeat to Sunderland in the FA Cup third round.

However, he was disappointed with the manner of their exit from the competition following a 1-1 draw after extra time at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Unconvincing efforts from James Garner, who had scored from the spot in the 89th minute to cancel out Enzo Le Fee’s brilliant first-half strike, Thierno Barry and Beto were all saved by Robin Roefs.

It was the first time in Everton’s history they had failed to score a single penalty in a shoot-out as they became only the second top-flight team to lose an FA Cup shoot-out without scoring after Blackburn – also against Sunderland – in 2003.

“I don’t think you blame anybody when you lose a penalty shoot-out. It’s something that can happen, the goalkeeper is there to make saves,” said Moyes.

“But I think there is a way to lose if you’re going to do that. It felt as if we didn’t do it in that way and that’s why we have all walked away with huge disappointment.

“We did a great job to get back in the game and get ourselves level with what was available but when we get to that point you’re hoping to go on and show it and it was poor.

“Someone has to win a penalty shoot-out and someone has to lose it but I do think there is a way to win it and a way to lose it.

“I didn’t think the way we lost it today was the right way.”

Roefs claimed the plaudits for saving the first three penalties he faced in the shoot-out, which put Sunderland into the fourth round for only the second time in 11 years.

“He is getting better. He is really young and he wants to learn so I think when you give him opportunities to play at that level he will grow quickly and I think it is only the beginning,” said boss Regis Le Bris.

“He will have ups and downs, which is normal, but he is really consistent and helped the team for the penalty shoot-out.

“Robin made three impressive saves but we had to score three goals as well.”