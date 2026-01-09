Pep Guardiola wants to use Antoine Semenyo’s passion in Man City’s trophy drive

Pep Guardiola hopes to harness Antoine Semenyo’s passion and enthusiasm as Manchester City’s latest signing set his sights on winning four trophies.

Semenyo was officially confirmed as a City player on Friday after the club agreed a deal with Bournemouth for the winger worth an initial £62.5million.

The Ghana international arrives at a key point in City’s season with the club still competing on all fronts, but having just faltered in recent weeks amid a mounting injury crisis.

The 26-year-old soon underlined his excitement as he spoke about his new team-mates, the chance to play European football and the prospects of winning silverware.

“I’m over the moon it’s done,” he said. “I’m looking forward to meeting the boys and competing at the highest level and hopefully winning all four competitions.

“As a kid you always dream of playing in the Champions League. It will be a dream of mine to hear the music, to walk out on the pitch. I’m so excited. I can’t wait for the challenge.”

Semenyo has worked his way to the top of the game after starting as a teenager with Bristol City.

Semenyo has shone at Bournemouth after beginning his career at Bristol City (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It was not all plain sailing as he was loaned out to Bath City, Newport and Sunderland before establishing himself with the Robins and earning his move to Bournemouth three years ago.

His new manager Guardiola believes his journey has shaped him as a player.

He said: “Sometimes you come up bright and early, sometimes you need the setbacks. Those difficulties make every player, not just Antoine, the players they are.

“He had to be stubborn, to dig in, dig in, and in the end, look what happened. Maybe now he feels, ‘Oh, I’m going to play the Champions League’.

“This enthusiasm, this passion to play European competitions that didn’t play before, is extraordinary. We have to take it. Everything is about passion, love in life and he will bring that to us.”

Semenyo will go straight into the City squad as they host League One Exeter in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

With a long list of players absent due to injuries and international calls, Guardiola says he has little scope for making many other changes. Besides, he wants other players to work themselves back into form after a run of three successive draws.

Asked if he could field some academy players, he said: “A few of them, but not much. We have to come back to winning games. The FA Cup is the FA Cup.”

Guardiola has suggested he may give “a few” academy players an opportunity against Exeter (Mike Egerton/PA)

Guardiola admits he has underused academy players but, despite having no doubts about their ability, he is concerned about the standard of football they play.

He said: “If I have a little bit of regret from my tenure here it is I should have looked a little bit more to the academy.

“It’s not about the skills but the problem is they play here with 10 people (watching), with players the same age. To grow up and be a better player, that is not the way.”