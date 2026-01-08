Benjamin Sesko believes ‘great things are coming’ from Man Utd

Benjamin Sesko believes “great things are coming” despite managerless Manchester United’s winless start to 2026.

The Red Devils are in the process of deciding on Ruben Amorim’s replacement after calling time on the Portuguese’s underwhelming 14-month reign following Sunday’s 1-1 draw at rivals Leeds.

That compounded the same result at home to rock-bottom Wolves in United’s final fixture of 2025 and another draw followed away to promoted opposition on Wednesday in Darren Fletcher’s first match as interim coach.

Benjamin Sesko (right) celebrates with Manchester United team-mate Patrick Dorgu after scoring his second goal in the 2-2 draw at Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA).

United were held 2-2 by Burnley but remain seventh in the standings and within touching distance of the Champions League places, with Sesko, who scored a sublime brace at Turf Moor, confident they can end a bumpy season strongly.

Put to the summer signing that United looked like a group with resilience and togetherness, he said: “Definitely. I think in general we’re a really great group.

“We’re doing everything to try prove ourselves every single time.

“We just have to keep going, keep pushing, because I think we’re great and, yeah, I believe that great things are coming.”

Fletcher will again be in caretaker charge for Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Brighton as talks continue with leading candidates Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick about taking the role for the remainer of the season.

Whoever ends up taking charge will be delighted if they have a confident frontman in Sesko to call upon.

Benjamin Sesko celebrates his second goal against Burnley with Manchester United fans (Nick Potts/PA).

The 22-year-old has struggled to make an impact since his big-money move from RB Leipzig but showed his prowess with a pair of fine finishes at Turf Moor.

“It feels great because we created great chances, especially with those two goals,” Sesko said after doubling his United tally. “Great movements, great ball.

“With this kind of situation, we are showing what team we are, what we are capable of and, yeah, it’s great for the future, obviously.”

But while pleased with his impact and confident in the team’s quality, Sesko is aware as anyone that United need to start racking up wins.

“It feels obviously disappointing because I think we were fighting, we were giving our best, we were creating a lot of chances,” he told MUTV.

“Basically, the ball was two times in the net, like over the line, but the opponent just took it out.

“We’re creating good chances. Unfortunately, we received two goals.

“We still get a draw, which is important, but now it’s just up to us to try to focus on the details and try to win the next game.”