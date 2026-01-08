Arsenal held by Liverpool but go six points clear at top of Premier League

Arsenal failed to extend their Premier League lead over title rivals Manchester City to eight points following a 0-0 draw against Liverpool at the Emirates.

After City limped to a draw against Brighton on Wednesday, Arsenal had the chance to put clear daylight between themselves and Pep Guardiola’s side at the top of the table.

But while Arsenal enjoyed the best of the first half – despite Conor Bradley hitting the woodwork for Liverpool – the hosts spent much of the second period penned in by the side they are bidding to dethrone as champions.

Dominik Szoboszlai came closest when his free-kick dropped just over the crossbar as Arsenal rarely threatened.

Nevertheless, the draw takes Arsenal six points clear of City with Liverpool 14 points behind.

There are still 51 points to play for across the next 17 matches, but this had the feeling of a defining evening in north London as Arsenal bid to end their 22-year wait for a title.

Bukayo Saka has previously impressed against the Reds, with goals in each of his past three home games in this fixture prior to Thursday’s contest, and he provided a constant threat in an opening 45 minutes controlled by Arsenal.

Saka terrorised Milos Kerkez, and then Alexis Mac Allister, but Liverpool were able to scramble clear his pullback. The England international then landed the first meaningful effort of the game, albeit comfortably saved by Alisson.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka was lively in the first half (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Liverpool, still without top scorer Hugo Ekitike through injury, were on the ropes but they came within inches of delivering the opener.

William Saliba read Bradley’s attempted through-ball but was then caught off-guard by a gung-ho David Raya. Saliba’s pass to his goalkeeper carried too much speed, and Raya could prod it clear only to Bradley, with the full-back’s audacious chip striking the hosts’ crossbar.

Tempers flared when Jeremie Frimpong went over on his left ankle in the Arsenal penalty area. The home side played on – winning a corner at the other end – and Declan Rice and Virgil van Dijk exchanged words. But the mass ruckus fizzled out, and so too did the first half with Arsenal on top, but a cagey game goalless.

Florian Wirtz wanted a penalty following a robust challenge from Leandro Trossard moments after the restart, but VAR agreed with referee Anthony Taylor’s onfield decision not to award a spot-kick.

Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz wanted a penalty (PA)

Submissive prior to the interval, Arne Slot’s side were now enjoying more of the ball and the home supporters were growing increasingly agitated.

The ineffective Viktor Gyokeres was withdrawn – his failure to score in open play now extending to double figures – and on came Gabriel Jesus. Gabriel Martinelli was also introduced, and he was knocked off his stride by Frimpong in the area but Taylor and VAR were unmoved.

Arsenal were struggling to get on the ball, but Raya remained untested. Szoboszlai, scorer of the only goal at Anfield with his brilliant free-kick, might have changed that but he blazed over with 15 minutes to go.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli (right) was booked for moving injured Liverpool full-back Conor Bradley (not pictured) off the pitch (PA)

Frimpong had the beating of a ring-rusty Myles Lewis-Skelly – an enforced second-half change following an injury to Piero Hincapie – and Arteta might have been happy to escape with a point at this stage, particularly when Szoboszlai’s dipping free-kick dropped just over Raya’s bar.

There were half-chances for Jesus and Martinelli in the closing stages – both easily saved by Alisson – and then Martinelli rightly courted the wrath of the Liverpool players after he shoved an injured Bradley off the pitch. Martinelli and Liverpool’s Ibrahim Konate were booked, before Bradley was taken off on a stretcher.

Gabriel headed a corner wide in the final moments, as the points were shared on a night where Arsenal wanted to make a statement but fell uninspiringly short.