Antoine Semenyo ‘completes Man City move’ with confirmation expected on Friday

Manchester City have completed the signing of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth and an official announcement will be made on Friday, the Press Association understands.

It is understood the 26-year-old winger has signed a five-and-a-half year contract at the Etihad Stadium after the clubs agreed an initial fee of £62.5million.

The Ghana international has scored 10 goals and provided three assists for the Cherries in the Premier League this season.

Semenyo has been in superb form this season (Danny Lawson/PA)

His final act for the south coast club was a stunning stoppage-time winner in a 3-2 victory over Tottenham on Wednesday.

Semenyo had been linked with a number of Premier League clubs but City stepped up their interest as the January transfer window approached.

The formalities of the move, including a medical, were completed on Thursday.

He will provide a boost to City’s attack at a key stage in the title race after recent signs of faltering with three successive draws at the start of 2026.

His arrival also bolsters Pep Guardiola’s squad at a time when numbers are low due to injuries and international call-ups.

London-born Semenyo moves after three years at the Vitality Stadium. He began his career as a teenager with Bristol City and has previously had loan spells with Newport and Sunderland.