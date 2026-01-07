The future of England cricket – Sir Alastair Cook raves over Jacob Bethell

Sir Alastair Cook hailed Ashes centurion Jacob Bethell as “the future of England” after he eased the end-of-tour gloom on day four in Sydney with a sparking 142 not out.

Bethell – 22-years-old and playing just his sixth Test match – made a mockery of the awkward fact that he had never before scored a first-class hundred with a gem of an innings at the SCG.

Barbados-born Bethell, dubbed ‘Starboy’ by England’s official X account, walked out in the first over of England’s reply to Australia’s 567, with a first innings deficit of 187 runs but showed maturity beyond his years to carry the tourists’ to the close on 302 for eight, with a slender 119-run advantage.

“It was coming of age really,” TNT Sports pundit Cook said.

“We must give the selection some credit now. They backed him, they’ve seen something and they haven’t seen it through domestic form.

“They’ve seen it in and around the group, a bit in franchise cricket and quite rightly he had to wait for his chance in this series.

“But my word has he taken his chance. He has just shown the future of England cricket batting wise after Joe Root because that knock of 142 was of the highest quality.”

Sir Alastair Cook described Jacob Bethell as the ‘future of English cricket’ (Nick Potts/PA)

Former Australia opener and head coach Justin Langer lavished praise on Warwickshire all-rounder Bethell alongside Cook.

Langer was happy to take aim at the ‘Bazball’ style of England chief Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes after Bethell’s controlled unbeaten innings lasted 232 balls and offered up minimal chances.

“Well he is my new favourite. What a star,” Langer insisted.

“We interviewed him this morning on our (TV) station and he came with the Tom Cruise sunglasses, all bling but he was so humble, just so cool and then to see him bat like he did, that was a sublime innings. It was superb to watch.

Former Australia opener Justin Langer waxed lyrical over Bethell’s display (Darren England via AAP/PA)

“We hear about ‘Bazball’ that we call it, but he just played like Joe Root played and all the great players. He wore them down and cashed in.

“Let me ask every England supporter out there was that entertaining? That is entertainment. Not running down and hitting it up in the air and saying ‘that’s how we play’. That’s entertainment right there. Well done son.”

Michael Vaughan echoed the sentiments of Langer on Test Match Special, especially after another poorly-timed dismissal by England vice-captain Harry Brook.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said he’s take Bethell over Harry Brook in Test match cricket (Mike Egerton/PA)

Vaughan added: “What we’ve witnessed today is something very special. Jacob Bethell has played in a way that Test match cricket has been played for many generations. You respect the ball, you have good balance and you have a good technique.

“That was a technical masterclass, a masterclass in composure, calmness and to think he came out in the first over with England 180 behind, facing Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland and that was a tricky pitch.

“We’ve seen a batting masterclass from someone that lets the ball come and caresses the ball.

Stuart Broad believes England have found a ‘diamond’ in Bethell (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

“It was a throwback. Harry Brook is a lovely player, but give me a Jacob Bethell or a Joe Root any day in Test match cricket.”

On Australian network Channel 7, Ricky Ponting said: “What a knock we’ve just witnessed, it’s been flawless. It’s been classy. Some of his stroke play has been as good as we’ve seen from anyone.”

Stuart Broad remarked: “England have found a diamond. Wonderful maiden Test match hundred from Jacob Bethell. The superstition is gone!”