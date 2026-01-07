Spurs boss Thomas Frank ‘didn’t notice’ he was drinking from Arsenal-branded cup

Under-fire Tottenham boss Thomas Frank said it would have been “completely stupid” to knowingly drink from an Arsenal-branded cup ahead of a dramatic 3-2 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth.

The Dane’s unfortunate gaffe sparked outrage among sections of Spurs’ disgruntled fanbase after pictures circulated on social media.

Further pressure was piled on Frank as Antoine Semenyo bid a likely farewell to Bournemouth by firing home a dramatic added-time winner.

Leaders Arsenal – Tottenham’s bitter north London rivals – were the previous visitors to the Vitality Stadium, having celebrated a 3-2 success at the ground on Saturday.

“I definitely didn’t notice it,” Frank said of the cup.

“I think it’s fair to say we’re not winning every single football match so it would be absolutely, completely stupid of me to take a cup with Arsenal’s (emblem on).

“They have been in the changing room the game before us. It’s normal to take a cup, give me an espresso, I do that before every game, so I think actually it’s a little bit sad in football that I need to be asked a question about that.

“We’re definitely going in the wrong direction if we need to be worry about me having a cup with a logo of another club. Of course I would never do that. That’s extremely stupid.”

Joao Palhinha’s bicycle kick looked set to earn Frank a reprieve after first-half goals from Bournemouth duo Evanilson and Junior Kroupi overturned Mathys Tel’s early opener.

But Cherries star Semenyo, who is on the verge of a £65million move to Manchester City, smashed home his 10th goal of the season in the fifth minute of added time.

The loss left Tottenham with just two wins from their last 12 top-flight games and prompted heated exchanges between travelling fans and players at full-time.

“I think it’s fair to say everyone involved in Tottenham, it’s a tough one to take today,” said Frank.

“Hopefully everyone can see how hard we worked to get everything in the right direction.

“Overall the performance was good, especially the second half, in a game where we deserved to get more.

“That is extremely painful to be part of, so of course people are frustrated – that’s natural.

“It’s very tough to sit here right now and we haven’t got anything out of overall a good performance.”

Bournemouth’s victory ended an 11-match winless run.

Semenyo, who was celebrating his 26th birthday, was given a standing ovation when he was substituted moments after his winner before being serenaded by home supporters following the fairytale ending.

Boss Andoni Iraola said: “He deserved this moment; I’m happy football has given him this moment he will not forget.

“It’s not easy to do what he has done (play against Arsenal and Tottenham amid talks with City) because a lot of the players would have acted differently.

“He’s never found excuses. He was ready to give whatever we needed.

“We’ve pushed a lot to keep him until the last second here and it’s fair he leaves with the feeling he has had at the end: with the substitution, with the reception of the supporters. He has earned all this.

“I’m very happy for him because he’s a top player but especially a top person.”