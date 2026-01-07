Pep Guardiola refuses to be drawn on Antoine Semenyo to Man City reports

Pep Guardiola refused to confirm Manchester City were on the brink of signing Antoine Semenyo after his side dropped more points in the title race.

The Bournemouth winger is expected to undergo a medical on Thursday after City reportedly agreed to meet the Ghana international’s £65million release clause.

Guardiola’s need for Semenyo’s creativity was underlined on Wednesday as City were held 1-1 by Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

Antoine Semenyo salutes the fans after scoring a last-gasp winner against Tottenham (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It was a third successive draw and a result that means Premier League leaders Arsenal will have a chance to move eight points clear when they host champions Liverpool on Thursday.

Asked if City were poised to sign a winger, manager Guardiola said: “I don’t know. I don’t know what is going to happen in the transfer window.”

The home side had been on course to return to winning ways after Erling Haaland scored from the penalty spot before the interval but Kaoru Mitoma’s first goal since September meant more damage to their title hopes.

“Of course if you don’t win games we cannot think about these things,” Guardiola admitted.

Guardiola had no complaints about the result but bemoaned the chances his side wasted.

Bernardo Silva, Haaland and Rayan Cherki all spurned good opportunities in the second half.

Guardiola said: “The result is the result. I’m not a person who believes what we have done isn’t fair. One point for them, one point for us. That is what it is.

“I love a lot the way we played, we did many good things, but we don’t score goals. There are too many clear chances.

“It is not just one or two players, it is all the players up front who create a lot. Unfortunately we couldn’t score and scoring goals is part of the job.

“That is the reason why we could not win the games.”

Guardiola was booked during the game for his angry reaction when the penalty decision initially went against City. The spot-kick, for a foul on Jeremy Doku, was only awarded following a VAR review.

Guardiola, who argued with opposite number Fabian Hurzeler, said: “I was complaining, why it was no penalty. And I was right.”

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler clashed with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola (Mike Egerton/PA)

Hurzeler played down that incident.

He said: “I think when it’s a tight game it’s always emotional and everyone shares their opinion. That’s football.

“I have huge respect for everyone from City and everyone from the staff. Emotions are part of the football game so everything is fine.”

Hurzeler had mixed feelings on the game, adding: “We started really strong, we created three big chances and we should have scored one goal.

“The penalty came out of nowhere and changed the dynamic of the game.

“We came back out of nowhere and had two or three big chances to go in front but then City had chances. Overall, there were ups and downs.”

Guardiola confirmed injured winger Savinho could be out for a further two months.