Man Utd set for further talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are set for further talks with Manchester United later this week as the club work to appoint an interim head coach.

The pair – both former United players – are understood to have held a first round of informal discussions with sporting director Jason Wilcox on Tuesday and are set to hold further talks, though not on Wednesday with the focus being on United’s Premier League match at Burnley.

The Press Association understands there could be roles for both Solskjaer and Carrick in the new backroom team. Another former Red Devils player – Darren Fletcher – will lead the team at Burnley.

United are believed to be considering other options too – including ex-United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The club are without a permanent head coach after Ruben Amorim’s sacking on Monday.

PA understands a heated meeting between Wilcox and Amorim last Friday triggered a series of events which ended with the Portuguese’s dismissal on Monday morning.

If Solskjaer is successful, it would represent a return to the United hotseat. He took over initially on an interim basis in December 2018 following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho, before he was given the job on a permanent basis the following March.

Solskjaer was sacked in November 2021, with Carrick placed in temporary charge.

United head into the Burnley match sixth in the Premier League, with eight wins from their 20 matches so far.