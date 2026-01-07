Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike doubtful for Arsenal clash with hamstring injury

Hugo Ekitike is a major doubt for Thursday’s big Premier League clash between Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Reds forward missed the 2-2 draw against Fulham at the weekend because of a minor hamstring problem and has not yet returned to training.

Manager Arne Slot said: “He has not trained with us until now and let’s see if he can today.

“I have said two or three days ago that he is not going to be out for long but, because games come so fast, he’s in between training with the team or it could take him one or two days extra.”

With Alexander Isak injured and Mohamed Salah still at the Africa Cup of Nations, Ekitike’s absence would be a huge blow to Liverpool’s hopes of a positive result.

The defending champions go into the game 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal after Harrison Reed’s stunning late equaliser saw them drop more points at Craven Cottage.

Slot’s side looked like they had sneaked a win when Cody Gakpo poked in an stoppage-time goal only for Reed to respond, and the Dutchman admitted: “It’s nine games unbeaten where we have had definitely two draws too many.”

On accusations from fans that Liverpool’s style of football is dull and boring, Slot added: “I find it really hard to hear, but it’s not that I completely disagree – I would use different words and I would take certain things into account.

Harrison Reed, left, scored a stunning late equaliser against Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)

“I want to win as many trophies as I can, but I think I am also known for the fact that my teams always try to play attacking football. I can only say that we are still trying to do so. We are struggling to create a lot of chances, but we are not the only team.”

The emotions around Anfield were very different when Liverpool claimed a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in August, with back-to-back titles appearing very much on the cards, but Slot insisted there is still plenty riding on Thursday’s game.

“We still have a lot to play for in the Premier League but we are also in the FA Cup and in the Champions League, and these are knockout games, these are games where you can face teams like Arsenal,” he said.

“So, also for that reason, it is an important game for us to see where we are in a one-off game, to see where we are against a very, very good Arsenal. They have been for years very good and this season probably even better than the years before.”

Slot highlighted Arsenal’s lack of weaknesses and versatility as their biggest strengths. but believes his side have what it takes to come out on top.

Dominik Szoboszlai was the match-winner against Arsenal in August (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We’ve beaten Arsenal at home and I can come up with many other games that we’ve won against very strong teams,” he said.

“We have to be completely ready because they are in a very positive fight and it’s obvious we aren’t, especially because we’ve conceded again a late goal, but everyone is looking forward to this game.”

Liverpool have struggled at both ends of the pitch this season, but Slot hinted centre-back cover would not be on the club’s January shopping list.

“I think there’s no manager in the world that would tell you, ‘I’m completely happy that I only have two centre-backs available’, but you have to look at the bigger picture and the bigger picture is that we’ve signed an unbelievable talented player with Giovanni Leoni who will be back next season,” he added.

“This is the way this club works. It is not that there is no limitation on us spending. We have to do smart things.”