Former Tottenham and England forward Martin Chivers dies aged 80

Former Tottenham and England forward Martin Chivers has died aged 80.

Chivers led the attack for Bill Nicholson’s Spurs side from the early 1970s, winning the League Cup twice as well as enjoying UEFA Cup success.

A statement from Tottenham read: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our legendary former striker Martin Chivers.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Martin’s family, friends and former team-mates at this incredibly sad time.

“Our players will wear black armbands during this evening’s fixture against AFC Bournemouth. Rest in peace, Martin. One of the all-time greats.”

After starting his career at Southampton, helping the Saints win promotion to the top flight in 1966 under Ted Bates, a move to White Hart Lane followed in January 1968 for what was then a club and British record fee of £125,000.

Chivers recovered from a serious knee injury to go on to become a key member of the Spurs team which reached four finals in as many years.

He scored both goals in the 1971 League Cup win over Aston Villa at Wembley and also helped Spurs finish third in the old First Division in 1971.

Chivers helped Tottenham to UEFA Cup success (PA Archive)

Chivers scored a memorable long-range goal in the first leg of the 1972 UEFA Cup final against Wolves, which Spurs went on to win 3-2 on aggregate.

The 1972-73 season saw Chivers finish with 33 goals, as Spurs went on to lift the League Cup once more with a 1-0 win over Norwich and also reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup, losing to Liverpool on the away goals rule.

Chivers scored 13 goals in 24 appearances for England. His last game came in the 1-1 draw against Poland at Wembley, when a memorable performance from goalkeeper Jan Tomaszewski helped deny Sir Alf Ramsey’s side a place at the 1974 World Cup.

After making 367 appearances for Spurs, scoring 174 goals, Chivers left to join Swiss club Servette ahead of the 1976–1977 season.

Chivers later had spells back in England at Norwich and then briefly Brighton, managed by his former Spurs team-mate Alan Mullery, before a stint as player-manager at Southern League Dorchester. Chivers also played at Norwegian side Vard and had 10 games for Barnet in 1982-83.

In retirement, Chivers ran a hotel and restaurant in Hertfordshire and later also did media work with BBC Radio.

Chivers remained a regular at Tottenham home games and was a member of the club’s matchday legends hospitality team.

Former Spurs forward Steve Archibald – who won the FA Cup twice as well as the 1984 UEFA Cup while at White Hart Lane – paid tribute to “Rolls Royce” player Chivers.

“Watched the great Martin Chivers before I became a pro, was an amazing watch,” former Scotland and Barcelona striker Archibald wrote on X.

“He was like Rolls Royce, so smooth in his movement, excellent in the air and a great finisher, but on top of all of that he was a really nice guy. Most sincere condolences to all of Martin’s family xxx.”

Southampton added the club’s condolences.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former striker, Martin Chivers,” a statement from the Saints on X read.

“Born in the city, Martin made 189 appearances for the club, scoring 108 goals. We offer our thoughts to Martin’s family and friends during this difficult time.”