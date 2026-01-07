Former England and Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan diagnosed with cancer

Former England and Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 74-year-old was recently admitted to hospital after presenting abdominal symptoms and tests have shown he has the disease for which he is undergoing treatment.

A statement from Keegan’s family, shared by Newcastle, read: “Kevin Keegan was recently admitted to hospital for further evaluation of ongoing abdominal symptoms.

“These investigations have revealed a diagnosis of cancer, for which Kevin will undergo treatment.

“Kevin is grateful to the medical team for their intervention and ongoing care.

“During this difficult time, the family are requesting privacy, and will be making no further comment.”

Keegan started his career at Scunthorpe before being signed for Liverpool by Bill Shankly in 1971, going on to win the First Division title three times as well as the FA Cup, the UEFA Cup twice and the 1977 European Cup.

Keegan was twice named European Footballer of the Year while at German club Hamburg and returned to England to play for Southampton and Newcastle before retiring as a player in 1984.

He won 63 England caps, scoring 21 goals, playing at the 1982 World Cup and was also later captain of the national team.

Kevin Keegan had two spells in charge of Newcastle and brought Alan Shearer to the club in 1996 (PA Archive/PA)

In 1992, Keegan made his first step into management at his former club Newcastle, guiding them into the Premier League and to within touching distance of the 1995/96 title only to miss out to Manchester United.

After leaving St James’ Park in January 1997, a brief stint at Fulham followed before he became England manager in 1999, having initially taken on the job following Glenn Hoddle’s departure.

Having overseen a disappointing Euro 2000 campaign, Keegan resigned on the back of defeat by Germany at Wembley Stadium, the last match at the national stadium before it was rebuilt.

A spell at Manchester City followed, but Keegan left the club in March 2005, initially announcing his retirement from football.

Keegan made an emotional return to Newcastle in 2008, but only lasted eight months following tensions with the board and owner Mike Ashley.