England captain Ben Stokes limps off with a groin injury

England captain Ben Stokes limped from the field with an injury as the tourists’ torturous Ashes campaign edged towards a dispiriting conclusion.

Stokes, who has been his side’s most reliable bowling option throughout a difficult trip that could soon conclude with a 4-1 defeat, pulled up after 10 balls on the fourth morning of the final Test.

He departed for the dressing room mid-over, with a team spokesperson later confirming a groin issue.

A short statement read: “Ben Stokes is currently being assessed for a right adductor complaint. We will provide an update when more information is available.”

England captain Ben Stokes (centre) looks in pain and holds his groin after picking up an injury on day four of the fifth Test in Sydney (Robbie Stephenson/PA).

Stokes will almost certainly be required to bat, with Australia leading by 183 after finally being bowled out for 567. Whether or not he feels able to take up his usual spot at number six remains to be seen.

The 34-year-old becomes the fourth English seamer to breakdown during the campaign with Mark Wood (knee) sent home after one Test, Jofra Archer (side) managing three and Gus Atkinson (hamstring) departing ahead of the series finale in Sydney.

After taking the last three Australia wickets inside an hour’s play, England suffered a swift setback as opener Zak Crawley fell lbw in the first over of the second innings offering no shot to Mitchell Starc.