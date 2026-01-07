England attempt fightback after captain Ben Stokes limps off injured

England captain Ben Stokes limped from the field with a groin injury as his side attempted to end a torturous series with one last fightback in the fifth Test at Sydney.

Stokes opened the bowling on the fourth morning but bailed out after four balls of his second over, admitting defeat with a grimace after attempting to shake off the discomfort.

A team spokesperson confirmed the 34-year-old was being assessed for a “right adductor complaint”, with Harry Brook taking over in his absence as Australia were finally bowled out for 567.

England captain Ben Stokes (centre) looks in pain and holds his groin after picking up an injury on day four of the fifth Test in Sydney (Robbie Stephenson/PA).

That left them with an imposing lead of 183 to play with and they quickly advanced their position when Mitchell Starc removed Zak Crawley, lbw playing no stroke to the fourth ball of the England innings.

The possibility of an innings defeat was in the air at the SCG but Ben Duckett (40no) and Jacob Bethell (28no) survived a stiff examination on an increasingly uncertain pitch to reach 80 for one at the lunch break.

Stokes has fought through a variety of fitness problems in the past couple of years, with long running knee problems, two torn hamstrings and a shoulder issue, but ticked past 100 overs for the series as he kicked things off on day four.

The effort proved too much as he became the fourth English seamer to break down on draining trip, joining Mark Wood (knee), Jofra Archer (side) and Gus Atkinson (hamstring).

Australia added 59 to their overnight score before being wrapped up in the first hour, Josh Tongue having Steve Smith caught behind for 138 and adding Starc to claim his 15th wicket of the series at an average of 21. Will Jacks found the edge of number 11 Scott Boland, leaving England’s under-fire openers to face the music.

England’s Jacob Bethell is hit on the head (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Crawley ensured it was another brief stay, shouldering arms to one that zipped back in and struck him in front of leg.

For Starc it was a fourth first-over success in five Tests, with Crawley’s partnership with Duckett averaging just 19 runs and 22 deliveries.

With the hard new Kookaburra nipping and lifting that could easily have been the first of several, with Bethell edging two of his first 12 balls in front of the cordon. Both he and Duckett were surprised by sharp bouncers, Duckett just evading contact but Bethell copping a blow on the helmet.

They still looked to score, sharing 10 boundaries as they chipped away at the deficit, but Duckett should have gone for 38 when he edged Michael Neser. Smith was waiting to gather a regulation chance when Cameron Green leapt in front of him and juggled the catch.