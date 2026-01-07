Benjamin Sesko scores twice but Darren Fletcher’s Man Utd held by Burnley

Manchester United began life after Ruben Amorim with a 2-2 draw at struggling Burnley as substitute Jaidon Anthony’s strike denied Darren Fletcher victory in his first, and perhaps only, match as interim boss.

The last few days have been a whirlwind, even in the rollercoaster recent history of the Red Devils, after time was called on the combustible Portuguese’s underwhelming 14-month stay on Monday.

United drew away to Leeds in Amorim’s final game and three days later interim boss Fletcher oversaw another point at a promoted side, with Burnley holding on after Anthony struck for Scott Parker’s men.

Darren Fletcher’s side missed the chance to move into the top four (Martin Rickett/PA)

Benjamin Sesko had put the visitors on course for victory with a brilliant brace as the visitors bounced back from Ayden Heaven’s early own goal but the hosts dug deep and rode their luck, to secure a share of the spoils.

The Clarets’ winless run stretches to a 12th match but it is a better result for them than United, whose fans held up a “Jim can’t fix this” banner before kick-off Turf Moor – aimed at co-owner Jim Ratcliffe.

Fletcher could again be in charge of Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Brighton but it remains to be seen as talks continue with leading candidates Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick.

Their names were chanted by the away end during the early stages before a rendition of “Darren Fletcher, football genius”.

The former United midfielder moved to a back four after Amorim’s much-discussed three-man defence but his side would pay for a cumbersome start in the 13th minute.

Jaidon Anthony (right) denied Darren Fletcher victory in his first match in interim charge of United (Nick Potts/PA)

Lackadaisical Casemiro failed to track Bashir Humphreys’ run into the box and his cross took a wicked deflection off Heaven, with the ball looping beyond United goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

It was the first time Burnley had been ahead since November 8 and United took a further 10 minutes to show any kind of response.

Sesko saw a simple header saved and Matheus Cunha was denied a leveller by an exceptional goal-line clearance by Humphreys, with Martinez soon finding the back of the net from a corner.

The defender coolly struck home during a melee but was adjudged to have fouled Kyle Walker in the build-up – a soft-looking decision ratified by VAR Craig Pawson.

United were now on top, with Martin Dubravka saving an overly-relaxed Sesko strike before brilliantly tipping over his header.

United continued to press before the break. Manuel Ugarte struck wide and Cunha was denied, before Maxime Esteve got back to stop Patrick Dorgu’s clipped effort on the line.

Burnley held out until the break, only to be pegged back five minutes into the second half. Bruno Fernandes played a brilliant pass through to Sesko, who swung a smart first-time strike past Dubravka.

The returning skipper had the bit between his teeth and went close to giving United a 55th-minute lead when bringing down a long Martinez ball and hitting the near post.

Heaven somehow nodded a free header wide of the same upright from a Fernandes corner moments later but a second arrived in the 60th minute.

Dorgu swung over a great cross from the left and Sesko met the ball with a sublime finish. United’s outfield players huddled together in celebration.

Fernandes was replaced after his recent injury and Burnley soon punished Fletcher’s side.

United were too passive in their defending, culminating in sub Anthony cutting away from Martinez and scoring just inside the box with an excellent left-footed strike in the 66th minute.

Fletcher turned to his bench as United pushed for a winner. Leny Yoro was denied and fellow replacement Shea Lacey rifled an outstanding effort against the crossbar.

The 18-year-old again went close in stoppage tine but there was to be no late drama.