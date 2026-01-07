Antoine Semenyo nets late winner against Spurs in likely Bournemouth farewell

Antoine Semenyo bid a potential farewell to Bournemouth in style by piling pressure on Tottenham boss Thomas Frank with a stunning late winner in a 3-2 success at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries’ top scorer, who is on the verge of a £65million move to Manchester City, had largely been a peripheral figure before smashing home his 10th goal of the season in the fifth minute of added time.

Joao Palhinha’s bicycle kick looked set to earn Spurs head coach Frank a reprieve after first-half goals from Cherries pair Evanilson and Junior Kroupi overturned Mathys Tel’s early opener.

But the under-fire Danish manager is likely to face further scrutiny after Semenyo’s dramatic intervention left his side with just two wins from 12 top-flight fixtures amid Tottenham’s fanbase rapidly losing patience.

Bournemouth, who ended an 11-match winless run thanks to the late twist, remain 15th but moved a point and a place behind their opponents.

Tottenham’s players wore black armbands on the south coast following the death of club great Martin Chivers at the age of 80, while travelling fans chanted his name during the game.

Frank, who made five changes after Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland ended with jeers from disgruntled supporters, watched his side snatch a fifth-minute lead.

Xavi Simons – back in the team after a three-match ban – backheeled the ball down the Tottenham left before France Under-21 forward Tel cut inside James Hill to find the far corner with a low effort which deceived Cherries goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Bournemouth levelled in the 22nd minute.

After Alex Jimenez brilliantly recycled the ball following a cleared corner, Marcus Tavernier delivered a delightful inswinging cross from the right for Evanilson to direct a glancing header into the left of the net.

Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall fired narrowly over from distance before Bournemouth completed the turnaround in the 36th minute.

Tavernier again caused problems, whipping in an inviting, right-wing delivery which was missed by Semenyo, only for Marcos Senesi to knock the ball back across goal for Kroupi to find the top-left corner.

Frank opted against changes at half-time before Bergvall limped off early in the second period to be replaced by Wilson Odobert.

Richarlison, who came on for the ineffective Randal Kolo Muani in the 67th minute, almost made an instant impact when he nodded against the right post from close range after Cristian Romero headed Tel’s corner back across goal.

Spurs then had a penalty award overturned on review as replays showed centre-back Micky van de Ven threw himself to the ground after bursting into Bournemouth’s 18-yard box.

The away side’s increasing pressure paid off 12 minutes from time.

Bournemouth failed to clear Pedro Porro’s corner from the right and Palhinha launched himself into the air to spectacularly hook home.

Van de Ven forced a fine save out Petrovic with a close-range header as Spurs pushed for a winner.

But the away side were ultimately left empty-handed as Semenyo had the final say, lashing a swerving shot into the bottom-right corner from distance during nine minutes of added time.

The Ghana international was afforded a standing ovation when he was substituted moments later before being serenaded by home supporters after returning to the pitch following the full-time whistle.