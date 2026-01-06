Liam Rosenior has ‘agreed verbally’ to become next Chelsea boss

Liam Rosenior has “agreed verbally” to become the next Chelsea manager.

The Strasbourg boss revealed he would travel to London and complete a deal to replace Enzo Maresca “in the next few hours”.

He said at a press conference at the Ligue 1 club on Tuesday morning: “I haven’t signed yet, I have agreed verbally with Chelsea.

“Everything is agreed it will probably go through in the next few hours.

Rosenior will return to English football after spells at Derby and Hull (Steven Paston/PA)

“I was given permission to talk to one of the biggest clubs in the world, Club World Cup champions, it is an honour for me to be associated with a club like that.

“Now, on this day, it looks like I am going to be the next manager of that football club.

“There are certain moments in your life where you have decisions that you can’t say no to. This (Strasbourg) for me is a club I would love for the rest of my life.

“But this opportunity for me is something I cannot turn down for many reasons.”

Rosenior, 41, will return to English football after spells at Derby and Hull, with a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in Europe.

He leaves Strasbourg seventh in Ligue 1 after 17 matches and knows it was an opportunity he could not turn down.

“I want to make this clear, I am here because I care about this club and I felt it was right to answer your questions physically before I move on with the next stage of my career,” he added.

“I am so excited for the future, my whole life has worked to be a coach and now to be presented this opportunity at a world class football (club) is something I have always dreamed of.

Rosenior leaves Strasbourg seventh in the Ligue 1 table after 17 matches (Steve Welsh/PA)

“With that is a mixed emotion of sadness of what I am leaving behind. This is the last day I wake up as Strasbourg manager.

“I hope the fans here can understand that. I am looking forward to the challenge, if I didn’t think I was ready, I wouldn’t have accepted it.

“The reality is Strasbourg is not on the level as Chelsea. There are certain clubs you just cannot just turn down. I hope the fans can see that.”

Rosenior confirmed his backroom staff Khalifa Cisse, Ben Warner and Justin Walker would also join Chelsea.