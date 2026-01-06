Chelsea appoint Liam Rosenior as head coach on six-year deal

Chelsea have appointed Liam Rosenior as their new head coach on a deal until 2032.

The 41-year-old revealed earlier on Tuesday morning during a farewell press conference at Ligue 1 club Strasbourg that he had “agreed verbally” to replace Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

The deal was rubber-stamped soon after as he returns to English football following previous spells in charge at Derby and Hull.

Rosenior said on the Blues’ website: “I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed head coach of Chelsea Football Club.

“This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies.

“My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies.

“To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job.

“I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves.”

Rosenior had spells as Derby and Hull boss (Steven Paston/PA)

Rosenior becomes Chelsea’s fourth permanent boss since owners BlueCo took control of the club in 2022. Maresca was dismissed from his post on New Year’s Day.

Chelsea have moved quickly since parting company with Maresca – the Italian leaving abruptly following a deterioration in his relationship with bosses.

The club were unhappy that he had spoken to Manchester City about possibly succeeding Pep Guardiola at the end of the season, and his attempt to use the matter as leverage in negotiations over an extended contract.

There had also been disagreements over the extent of his authority to ignore the advice of medical staff when bringing players back into the team after injury.

Chelsea have assembled a large squad of young players with limited top-level experience, and the expectation is for the head coach to make good use of them, something Maresca frequently appeared to be unhappy about when regular rotation destabilised the team.

Enzo Maresca was sacked as Chelsea boss last week (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rosenior has enjoyed success with a similarly young squad at Strasbourg, leading them to a seventh-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season and into the knockout rounds of the Conference League.

“There are certain moments in your life where you have decisions that you can’t say no to,” Rosenior said at his press conference with Strasbourg.

“This (Strasbourg) for me is a club I would love for the rest of my life.

“But this opportunity for me is something I cannot turn down for many reasons.

“I want to make this clear, I am here (at the press conference) because I care about this club and I felt it was right to answer your questions physically before I move on with the next stage of my career.

“I am so excited for the future, my whole life has worked to be a coach and now to be presented this opportunity at a world class football (club) is something I have always dreamed of.

“With that is a mixed emotion of sadness of what I am leaving behind. This is the last day I wake up as Strasbourg manager.

“I hope the fans here can understand that. I am looking forward to the challenge, if I didn’t think I was ready, I wouldn’t have accepted it.

“The reality is Strasbourg is not on the level as Chelsea. There are certain clubs you just cannot turn down. I hope the fans can see that.”

Strasbourg president Marc Keller said on the club’s website: “I would like to thank Liam Rosenior for the work he has done with his staff.

“This period has allowed Racing to take important steps, to continue its progress and to become an even more ambitious club.”

The Press Association understands that Rosenior will be in the stand for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Fulham and will take his first training session on Thursday ahead of his first game in charge against Charlton in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Calum McFarlane will take the team for the derby against the Cottagers.