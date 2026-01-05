Ruben Amorim sacked as Manchester United head coach

Ruben Amorim has been sacked as Manchester United head coach having failed to make sufficient headway during an underwhelming 14 months in charge.

The 40-year-old’s appointment in November 2024 brought much hope and excitement to Old Trafford, with the highly-rated Sporting Lisbon coach succeeding Erik ten Hag on a deal until 2027.

But Amorim’s reign has seen more lows – and press conference soundbites -than highs, including overseeing a worst top-flight campaign in 51 years as United slumped home 15th in the Premier League.

May’s costly Europa League final loss to Tottenham compounded that and the club have wielded the axe with the Red Devils sixth in the standings following Sunday’s 1-1 draw at rivals Leeds.

“Ruben Amorim has departed his role as head coach of Manchester United,” the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday morning.

“Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao in May.

“With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

“The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.”

Darren Fletcher, who currently works as Under-18s coach, will take charge for Wednesday’s match at struggling Burnley as United look to get back to winning ways while considering their next steps.

Darren Fletcher will take charge against Burnley (Nick Potts/PA)

Amorim was fired just 19 hours after making a string of eye-catching comments at Elland Road, where he stressed he was United’s manager rather than “just the coach” having hinted at frustration behind the scenes on Friday.

The Portuguese told the scouting department and sporting director “to do their job” during a blockbuster end to a post-match press conference that saw him raise major doubts over his future.

Amorim repeatedly suggested to the media that he would leave when his contract expires in 18 months but United’s stumbling performances, and perhaps those comments, saw his exit expedited.

Club sources have told the Press Association that the decision to change managers was due to the lack of evolution and progress over his 14-month reign rather than a power struggle.

United were under the impression that Amorim would look to develop a more proactive, attacking style after implementing his well-documented 3-4-3 structure, but that did not come to pass.

That feedback was shared with the coach but did not go down well with the Portuguese, particularly in more recent times.

Ruben Amorim’s recent press conferences have demonstrated frustration (Martin Rickett/PA)

Amorim’s press conferences before and after Leeds underlined the frustration of a coach that co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said in October “needs to demonstrate he is a great coach over three years”.

But a seeming unwillingness to adapt despite private assurances led United to sack a manager whose comments about players and the academy are understood to have gone down badly in some quarters.

Club sources expressed continued confidence in the quality of their leadership team, with chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox now facing a big decision on what approach to take next.

United are understood to be taking stock as they seek to get through Wednesday’s trip to Burnley under interim manager Fletcher.

The 41-year-old academy graduate made over 340 first-team appearances for the Red Devils and has held a number of roles at since returning to the club in 2020.