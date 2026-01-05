Ruben Amorim leaves with worst points percentage of any Man Utd boss in PL era

Ruben Amorim has been sacked as Manchester United manager.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his record and how he compares to his predecessors in the Old Trafford hot seat since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Amorim’s record

Ruben Amorim is bidding to continue his recent improvement after a tough first year at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Amorim’s departure comes after he recently clashed with the club’s hierarchy over transfer plans, but results on the pitch have long been a concern.

– Amorim won only 24 of his 63 games in charge in all competitions, or 38.1 per cent, the worst rate of any United manager since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson aside from Ralf Rangnick’s 37.9 per cent in half a season as interim manager.

– United have won less than a third of their Premier League games under Amorim, 15 out of 47 compared to 19 defeats.

– His average of 1.23 points per game is the worst of any United manager in the Premier League era. Next lowest is Rangnick, who averaged 1.54.

– Amorim’s longest winning run was just three matches, set in Europa League fixtures against Rangers and FCSB either side of a Premier League clash with Fulham in January and matched against Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton in October.

How he compares

Amorim was the latest manager unable to escape the shadow of Sir Alex Ferguson (Martin Rickett/PA)

Since Ferguson, who won 26 major trophies in 27 years at Old Trafford and had a 59.7 per cent win ratio, United have struggled to find a long-term figurehead.

– Ferguson took charge of 1,500 games with United. In 697 games since he retired in 2013, the club have had six permanent managers, plus Rangnick and caretakers Ryan Giggs, Michael Carrick and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

– Jose Mourinho has the best win percentage of those permanent managers with 58.3 per cent, 84 out of 144 games.

– Mourinho also won the most trophies of any manager since Ferguson, with a League Cup and Europa League double in 2016-17 having opened that season with the Community Shield. Erik ten Hag won both domestic cups, Louis van Gaal won an FA Cup and David Moyes another Community Shield.

– Amorim lost exactly a third of his matches overall, the worst of any permanent United manager since Frank O’Farrell in the early 1970s.