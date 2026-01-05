Darren Fletcher gets first taste of management as Man Utd sack Ruben Amorim

Darren Fletcher will finally get the chance to scratch the itch of management as the academy graduate prepares to lead Manchester United – and his twin boys – as caretaker boss.

Ruben Amorim’s sacking as Old Trafford boss after 14 months has seen the 41-year-old former midfielder parachuted into the hotseat for Wednesday’s Premier League trip to struggling Burnley.

It is the latest chapter in Fletcher’s long association with United, whose sons Jack and Tyler have been on the bench in recent matches and seen the former make three substitute appearances.

Darren Fletcher joined United’s first-team coaching set-up under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Returning players may restrict opportunities under their father – who made 342 appearances for the Red Devils, winning trophies aplenty, before returning in 2020 to work within the academy as he “really got the bug” for coaching.

Speaking to the Press Association in August 2020, Fletcher said: “I’ve always wanted to stay in football. I’ve always had that goal and ambition.

“Management is something that does really, really interest me in the future. Not that I want to think about doing it (right now).

“I think the itch will need to be itched at some point, if you know what I mean, if the opportunity arises.

“But for me just now it’s about taking some time from not being a player and getting myself mentally prepared for my next whatever it is, my next challenge in life, in football.”

Darren Fletcher worked with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

Self-confessed football obsessive Fletcher wanted to take his time after he “slipped into the retirement world” as he got used to life without playing and tried different parts of the industry.

The former midfielder did some coaching at his former club West Brom, in the under-23s and below, as he worked on his badges and did media work before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted things.

“I feel like I had to get my head around the fact I’m not playing any more before I’m ready to take on the next stages of my career,” Fletcher added.

“But I still feel like I’m young and don’t want to rush into things and I want to prepare for how I’m going to be a manager, if I’m going to be a manager.

“If I’m going to be in the media, if I’m going to do this… whatever I may choose to do, I feel like I have to prepare myself for that properly or the way I would like to without jumping in.”

But Fletcher soon leapt into life with United, returning in October 2020 to work with the under-16s before three months later being added to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team coaching staff.

Another step swiftly followed as he became technical director in March 2021 – a role he remained in until being replaced by Jason Wilcox as part of an Ineos-led shake-up in April 2024.

Fletcher played a key role under Erik ten Hag, acting as bridge between academy and first-team, and became lead coach of the under-18s last July.

Now comes a shot with the senior team as the club favourite takes on his latest role at Old Trafford.